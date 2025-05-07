Youth flag football registration has begun for Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services

× Expand File photo Boys play flag football at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Registration is now open for youth flag football through the Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department.

Parents can register children from ages 5½ to 16 between now and July 25. The cost is $130 per child. Go here to register.

The season runs Sept. 6 through Nov. 1. Anyone who wants their child to play in the Central Alabama Girls Flag Football League will need to register under their team registration only. Vestavia Hills will not add any girls to that league if they are signed up in the co-ed program.