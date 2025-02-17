Young Rebels ready to mix it up

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ EJ Bragan (32) swings at a pitch during a game against the Eagles at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Life is never easy playing Class 7A softball in the Birmingham area.

Vestavia Hills High School is a prime example of that. The Rebels have had capable teams and strong seasons in John Simmons’ three years as head coach, but they have been thwarted in the area tournament each time.

Vestavia will look to change that luck this season in hopes of returning to the regional and state tournaments for the first time since 2021.

This year’s cast will feature four seniors Simmons is counting on to lead the way. Catcher EJ Bragan is coming off an ankle injury but has been practicing at 100% in the lead-up to the season, with hopes for her to have a big year.

Evelyn Splawn and Carmen Owen will hold down the outfield, while Elizabeth Yother is set to be an anchor of the pitching staff. Simmons said Splawn and Owen have been competing for the spot in center field. He also had high praise for Yother’s progress.

“She had a great second half of the season last year,” Simmons said. “We hope she can piggyback off of that.”

Bragan has signed with Union University, Splawn with Gadsden State Community College and Yother with Covenant College. Owen is likely to sign soon and has multiple options to choose from.

There is a large group of juniors this spring. Simmons noted that many of them will contribute and settle into key roles on the team.

The Rebels will also have a crop of underclassmen eager to make their mark, not only in the future but on this year’s team.

A few of those will be under the wing of Yother. Sophomore Haley McGill, freshmen Lily Ferguson and Addison Ferrell, and seventh grader Kate Flanagan will make up what Simmons hopes is a staff with depth and quality.

“Our biggest problem has been we’ve run out of gas a little bit [toward the end of the year],” he said. “The more experience we get, the better off we’ll be.”

Ferguson and fellow freshman Hannah Walker will be in the lineup and play in the infield, as both gained valuable varsity experience last season while they were still middle schoolers.

“There is a ton of room for growth,” Simmons said. “The youth that we have right now coming in is extremely talented. We’re excited about them and how well they’ve plugged themselves in. Even though they don’t have experience, they’ve played a whole lot of ball.”

The road to the postseason will not be any easier for Vestavia Hills this spring, though. The Rebels will compete in Class 7A, Area 6, with Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain and Hoover. Hewitt has won back-to-back state championships, while Hoover has had a few impressive runs at the state tournament in recent years.

“It’ll be a tough area,” Simmons said. “We’ll all be fighting. The area tournament will be eventful. It’ll definitely be one to come watch, with the best games in town.”