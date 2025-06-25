2025 World Police and Fire Games begin this week across metro area

× Expand Still shot from World Police and Fire Games video

The 2025 World Police & Fire Games kick off Friday with an opening ceremony at the BJCC Legacy Arena and continue through Sunday, July 6, including multiple events in Vestavia Hills.

Admission to the opening ceremony is free and open to the public. The athlete parade begins at 6 p.m., followed by the official program at 7 p.m., which will include brief remarks, entertainment and recognition of athletes representing more than 70 countries.

More than 8,500 first responders will compete in more than 60 sports, according to event officials.

The World Police and Fire Games will take place at more than 30 venues across central Alabama, including four in Vestavia Hills.

In Vestavia Hills, there will be competitions in bowling at Vestavia Bowl, pickleball at The Picklr, softball at the Liberty Park sports fields and lacrosse at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

For more information, including event schedules, go to bhm2025.com.