With new coach, Rebels looking for another big season

Photos by Kyle Parmley. Vestavia Hills' Kylie Reid (11) throws to first base during a Hoover Round Robin game March 13 at Hoover High School. Photos by Kyle Parmley. Vestavia Hills' Libby Pippin (14) makes contact during an at-bat in a game between Springville and Vestavia Hills on April 12, at Vestavia Hills Softball Complex.

Things look a little different within the Vestavia Hills High School softball program this year, but the Rebels are looking to continue the momentum they created in the final weeks of the 2021 season.

Following a couple months of ups and downs, the Rebels came alive at the end of last season, carrying momentum all the way to the state tournament.

There is a new coach in town, as John Simmons takes over following the retirement of Lissa Walker. Simmons comes from Hayden, where he won more than 600 games and a pair of state championships. He will naturally do things his own way, but certainly wants to build upon what the Rebels did last spring.

“It’s great that the enthusiasm is there,” he said. “They kind of came alive late and put some things together that turned out really well.”

Simmons said he is “super excited about the challenges of coming to a new place” and has enjoyed learning the strengths and weaknesses of the Vestavia roster. He believes the team’s pitching and defense will anchor the team this spring, with some unproven bats in the lineup looking to step up.

The Rebels have four seniors on the roster this season, with Libby Pippin, Caroline Redden, Kylie Reid and Heaven Bibbs playing their final season in the program.

“They have demonstrated great leadership throughout the offseason and in preseason practice,” Simmons said.

Pippin spent last season at first base and is expected to be a big part of the team’s core this year. Redden has been injury plagued much of the last two years, but is looking to fill the significant void left by the graduation of four-year starter Gwynnie Hornibrook behind the plate. The University of West Georgia signee has impressed so far at the catcher position.

“From what I’ve seen, she’s a very energetic young lady who’s got a powerful stick,” Simmons said.

Reid returns as the team’s second baseman and Simmons said she has improved greatly over the offseason, particularly at the plate.

Bibbs’ status is unclear entering the season due to injury, but if she is able to get back healthy, she will be a key contributor for the Rebels.

Vestavia has reason to believe that the pitching staff could anchor the team throughout the season. Tait Davidson returns and should continue her progression as a pitcher. She has played for Simmons in travel ball, so there is already plenty of familiarity between coach and player.

“She’s started building some consistency on her pitches and is becoming more of a veteran pitcher.”

Miah Simmons is new to the team but is no stranger to varsity ball, as the junior will be playing her fourth year of varsity as she comes over from Hayden. She complements Davidson well, as the two pitchers are opposite hands and have different styles.

Ella Ussery will also get her chances this season, as the hard-throwing sophomore can be expected to continue her development throughout the spring.

Kayla Franklin is a three-sport athlete who returns at shortstop, while the likes of Laura Faith Beard, Ella Gallaspy, Abby Gallaspy and Reese Johnson are among those who will get their chances to step into key roles. Outfielder Lucy Spisto transferred in from Spain Park and will give the Rebels a spark near the top of the order.

Vestavia Hills plays in Class 7A, Area 6 with defending state champion Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park and Oak Mountain. That’s what the Rebels will gear up for later this spring.

“I tell the girls, every day, let’s walk out of this place a little better than what we showed up,” Simmons said.