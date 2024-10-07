Weekend Wrap-Up: Rebels grab key region win

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans speaks to his team after their 17 to 38 loss during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

It’s almost time for the battle of the unbeatens.

I know when you read that, you probably think of Hoover vs. Thompson, or maybe the Auburn vs. Central-Phenix City matchup we had this past week.

But in case you haven’t noticed, Chelsea and Spain Park are having tremendous seasons, and they square off Thursday night as 6-0 teams.

Before we get there, though, let’s process what we saw last Friday night.

In the Under the Lights Game of the Week, Hewitt-Trussville came up a little short against Thompson, falling 15-10. The Huskies shot themselves in the foot a little out of the gate, and found themselves trailing 15-0 in the third quarter. But they eventually found their footing and got back in it, even having the ball in the final minute with a chance to win.

The loss is a bummer for the Huskies, but by no means a death blow, as they are tied for third in Class 7A, Region 3 for now.

In other Region 3 action, Hoover methodically put away Oak Mountain by a 28-10 score to improve to 4-0 in region play. The Bucs certainly have not peaked yet, but are continuing to show promising signs as we head down the stretch.

Vestavia Hills impressed, blasting Prattville 49-14. The Rebels have certainly had a rough go of things so far this year, but they’re hanging in the playoff hunt and have another big game against Oak Mountain this week.

Clay-Chalkville held off Mountain Brook 21-14 in a Class 6A, Region 6 game. The game finished in an eerily similar fashion to the playoff matchup last fall. An uber-talented Clay-Chalkville team given all it could handle by a scrappy Spartans team. If you saw the game, the way the game clock was managed at the end was certainly interesting. But if you’re Mountain Brook, this game was yet another piece of evidence that you can compete on the same field with the very best teams in the state.

Homewood had no trouble with Gardendale in a 6A, Region 5 game. But it will be worth watching quarterback Will Myers’ status. He went down with an injury in the first half, but Kaleb Carson came in and led the Patriots the rest of the way.

Briarwood has finally gotten things turned around, but it may be too little, too late. The Lions won a second straight game over a top 10 team, blowing past unbeaten Corner 31-6. The best Briarwood can do in Class 5A, Region 5 is a 3-3 record. Without holding tiebreakers over the likes of Carver-Birmingham, Ramsay or Wenonah, that may be tough to overcome. Also in Region 5, John Carroll fell to Wenonah 30-15.

Spain Park and Chelsea took care of business as well, with the Jags blasting Pelham 42-7 and Chelsea dispatching Chilton County 35-6. That sets up a big game this week for Region 3 superiority in 6A.

You may want to find your way to Jaguar Stadium on Thursday night.

Here’s an early look at the Week 8 slate:

Chelsea at Spain Park (Thursday)

Mountain Brook vs. Pinson Valley (Thursday)

John Carroll at Briarwood

Clay-Chalkville vs. Huffman

Hewitt-Trussville vs. Prattville

Hoover at Tuscaloosa County

Vestavia Hills at Oak Mountain

