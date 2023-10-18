Week 9 Preview: Rebels look to bounce back

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Vestavia Hills football players run onto the field before a game between the Vestavia Hills Rebels and the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.

There are two weeks of region play left. Some playoff berths have been clinched and plenty more will be locked up this week. Here’s a preview of each of the games Starnes Media will be covering this week.

Briarwood (4-3) vs. Benjamin Russell (5-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 20

: Friday, Oct. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood shut out Calera 38-0; Benjamin Russell blew out Pelham 41-14.

What to watch: Class 6A, Region 3 is still very tight from positions two through five. It looks like the Lions should be able to secure a playoff berth, but there is plenty left to be decided. Briarwood will be tasked this week with slowing down the talented duo of Gabe Benton and Malcolm Simmons. The Lions will need to be solid in all three phases to have a chance in this one.

Last meeting: Benjamin Russell held on for a 16-14 win on Oct. 14, 2022. The Wildcats have beaten Briarwood in four of the seven meetings.

Next week: Both teams wrap up region play at home, with Briarwood playing Homewood and Benjamin Russell taking on Helena.

Hoover (3-5) at Chelsea (2-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 20

: Friday, Oct. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Hoover blew past Tuscaloosa County 37-10; Chelsea fell to Spain Park 38-21.

What to watch: Hoover has seemingly righted the ship and put itself in prime position for a playoff berth with last week’s win over Tuscaloosa County. Chelsea, meanwhile, gave Spain Park a hard time for the first half, before the Jags pulled away. A third straight win for Hoover is likely, with the Bucs starting to accrue some positive momentum. The game matches Hoover head coach Wade Waldrop against Chelsea, the program he coached from 2006-12.

Last meeting: Hoover shut out Chelsea 38-0 on Oct. 14, 2022, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Both teams conclude the regular season at home, with Hoover playing Thompson and Chelsea taking on Hewitt-Trussville.

Spain Park (4-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (6-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 20

: Friday, Oct. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Spain Park pulled away from Chelsea in a 38-21 win; Hewitt-Trussville blew out Vestavia Hills 55-27.

What to watch: This is Spain Park’s final chance to force some hand-wringing in Class 7A, Region 3. The task will be difficult against a Hewitt-Trussville team coming off a dominant win over Vestavia Hills. The Huskies are in prime position for the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game if they continue to take care of business. Quarterback Peyton Floyd is coming off a six-touchdown performance, and the Jags defense will have its hands full trying to slow down the Huskies attack.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Spain Park 35-10 on Oct. 14, 2022. Hewitt holds a 6-2 edge in the series.

Next week: Both teams wrap up region play on the road next week, with Spain Park heading to Oak Mountain and Hewitt-Trussville playing at Chelsea.

Homewood (4-3) vs. Pelham (4-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 20

: Friday, Oct. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood pulled away to beat Chilton County 34-13; Pelham lost to Benjamin Russell 41-14.

What to watch: Homewood has continued to roll since its season-opening losing streak. The Patriots have now won four straight games and continue to improve each week. There is still plenty in the air in 6A, Region 3, so Homewood would like to win and clinch a playoff berth. These two programs have had plenty of tight contests throughout the years, and this has the potential to be another one of those.

Last meeting: Homewood shut out Pelham 28-0 on Oct. 14, 2022. The Patriots lead the series 16-7 and have won 10 of the last 12.

Next week: Homewood travels to Briarwood and Pelham hosts Chilton County, as both teams conclude region play.

Mountain Brook (5-2) vs. Mortimer Jordan (6-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 20

: Friday, Oct. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Parker 13-10; Mortimer Jordan took an open date.

What to watch: The winner of this game will claim the No. 2 seed in Class 6A, Region 5. Mountain Brook is coming off a close loss to Parker, a team that wrapped up the region title with the win. The Spartans turned the ball over three times in the loss and a repeat performance of that will spell trouble this week, against a resurgent Mortimer Jordan program. The Blue Devils went from being a perennial state title contender to three straight moribund seasons. But they are back to their winning ways. This should be a compelling matchup.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Mortimer Jordan 56-14 on Oct. 14, 2022, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Mountain Brook heads to Gardendale and Mortimer Jordan hosts Jackson-Olin in the final region game.

Oak Mountain (1-7) at Vestavia Hills (5-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 20

: Friday, Oct. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Thompson 67-7; Vestavia Hills lost to Hewitt-Trussville 55-27.

What to watch: Both teams are coming off region losses and looking to rebound. The Eagles have suffered seven straight defeats, while the Rebels can lock up the No. 3 seed with a win. Vestavia is the superior team in this matchup and should be able to control play.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Oak Mountain 42-21 on Oct. 14, 2022. The Rebels hold a 14-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain hosts Spain Park and Vestavia Hills plays at Tuscaloosa County in the final region contest.

John Carroll (5-2) at Jasper (1-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 20

: Friday, Oct. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jasper High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Ramsay 28-0; Jasper beat Carver-Birmingham 50-42.

What to watch: John Carroll is off its two-week gauntlet of Pleasant Grove and Ramsay and now has an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with a win. Jasper earned its first win of the season last week, so this game may not be as straightforward as originally thought. The Cavs are seeking their first playoff berth since 2009.

Last meeting: Jasper took down John Carroll 48-7 on Oct. 14, 2022, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Wenonah, while Jasper heads to Pleasant Grove.

Clay-Chalkville (7-0) at Oxford (6-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 20

: Friday, Oct. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Oxford High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Huffman 72-0; Oxford took an open date.

What to watch: A Clay-Chalkville win would give the Cougars their straight region title. This is Sam Adams’ best Oxford team in his three years there, so the Cougars will have their hands full.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Oxford 25-20 on Oct. 14, 2022. Clay holds a 13-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Shades Valley and Oxford hosts Center Point.