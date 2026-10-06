Week 8 Football Preview: Rebels host rival Hoover in Game of the Week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Oak Mountain's Kentrell Tolbert (1) is taken down by Vestavia Hill's Nick Williams (5) and Maddox Vickers (29) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Fri, Sept. 11, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Week 7 is in the books, and the Under the Lights teams are back at it for Week 8. Playoff positioning is coming into focus as teams are now in the second half of the season.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 8 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Chelsea (0-6) at Homewood (5-1)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8

Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Helena 28-13; Homewood beat Calera 38-23.

What to watch: Chelsea led in the fourth quarter against Helena before the Huskies scored three times in the final five minutes to pull away. The Hornets are still searching for their first win, but they have continued to improve week after week. Homewood's passing game produced five touchdowns against Calera, with Beckham Newell catching three of them. The Patriots enter 4-0 in Class 5A, Region 4, tied with Ramsay for first place.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Chelsea 37-35 in 2021. Homewood leads the series 4-0.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Mountain Brook, while Homewood travels to Chilton County.

Spain Park (3-3) vs. Tuscaloosa County (0-6)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8

Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Prattville 35-28; Tuscaloosa County fell to Vestavia Hills 52-7.

What to watch: Spain Park got a 98-yard interception return touchdown from Tristan Hill and a 9-yard touchdown run from CJ Davis in a back-and-forth game with Prattville, but the Lions held on to win late. Tuscaloosa County is playing out the string in what has been a rough season. The Jaguars are 1-3 in Class 6A, Region 3 and chasing one of the six playoff spots available in the region.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Tuscaloosa County 35-14 in 2023. Spain Park leads the series 9-3.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Hoover, while Tuscaloosa County hosts Oak Mountain.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-2) vs. Thompson (6-0)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8

Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Oak Mountain 48-45 in triple overtime; Thompson beat Hoover 31-14.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville needed three overtimes to get past Oak Mountain, with Jack Floyd tying the game at 28 on a fourth-down touchdown run with under a second left in regulation and scoring the winning touchdown in triple overtime, as he accounted for five total touchdowns. Thompson has won 11 straight games and has looked nearly unbeatable so far this year. The Huskies are 3-1 in Class 6A, Region 3, while the Warriors are 4-0.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Hewitt-Trussville 34-12 in 2025. Thompson leads the series 13-6.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville travels to Vestavia Hills, while Thompson hosts Prattville.

Game of the Week

Hoover (3-4) at Vestavia Hills (5-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 9 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hoover fell to Thompson 31-14; Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 52-7.

What to watch: Hoover struggled last week against the top-ranked team in Thompson, but so has every team the Warriors have faced so far. The Bucs will look to get back on track against one of their longest rivals. Vestavia Hills answered a first-play touchdown from Tuscaloosa County with 52 unanswered points, including a 93-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Taaffe to Luke Stubbs on its first offensive play last week. The Rebels are 3-1 in Class 6A, Region 3, while the Bucs are 1-3 and trying to stay in the hunt for one of the six playoff spots available in the region.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Hoover 39-30 in 2025. Hoover leads the series 39-22.

Next week: Hoover hosts Spain Park, while Vestavia Hills hosts Hewitt-Trussville.

John Carroll (4-2) at Briarwood (7-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 9 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: John Carroll beat Westminster Christian 48-0; Briarwood beat St. John Paul II 56-7.

What to watch: John Carroll has outscored its opponents 122-17 during a three-game winning streak and is 3-1 in Private Class AA, Region 2. Briarwood scored on its first six possessions against St. John Paul II and gained 434 yards on 44 plays. The Lions are 4-0 in region play and have held their spot at the top of the rankings in their classification for several weeks.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat John Carroll 23-7 in 2025. Briarwood leads the series 13-3.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Madison Academy, while Briarwood hosts Randolph.

Oak Mountain (1-5) at Prattville (6-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 9 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium, Prattville

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville 48-45 in triple overtime; Prattville beat Spain Park 35-28.

What to watch: Oak Mountain pushed Hewitt-Trussville to three overtimes behind 127 rushing yards from Kentrell Tolbert, but the Eagles are 0-4 in Class 6A, Region 3 with three region games left. Prattville is 4-0 in the region and is one of two unbeaten teams remaining in Region 3, along with Thompson. The Lions have been one of the surprise teams in the state, although many expected them to be strong.

Last meeting: Prattville beat Oak Mountain 27-6 in 2025. Prattville leads the series 3-1.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Tuscaloosa County, while Prattville travels to Thompson.

Mountain Brook (4-3) at Calera (4-2)

Date: Friday, Oct. 9

Friday, Oct. 9 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium, Calera

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Ramsay 13-6; Calera fell to Homewood 38-23.

What to watch: Mountain Brook outgained Ramsay 260-257, but its only points came on two William Russ field goals. The Spartans will look to get the offense back on track after scoring 16 total points over the last two weeks. Calera outgained Homewood 367-333 but threw two interceptions. Both teams are 2-2 in Class 5A, Region 4 and coming off losses to the region's two unbeaten teams. This game is important in terms of eventual playoff positioning.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook and Calera have never met.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Chelsea, while Calera travels to Pelham.

Clay-Chalkville (5-1) vs. Pinson Valley (0-6)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8

Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Pell City 56-6; Pinson Valley fell to St. Clair County 43-26.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville quarterback CJ Eldridge accounted for four touchdowns last week, two passing and two rushing. The Cougars lead Class 5A, Region 6 at 4-0. Pinson Valley is 0-6 and 0-3 in the region and still searching for its first win.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Pinson Valley 52-14 in 2025. Clay-Chalkville leads the series 15-7.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville travels to St. Clair County, while Pinson Valley hosts Springville.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.