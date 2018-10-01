Week 6 Football Primer: Rebels host Hewitt-Trussville

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills DE Hunter Salmon (86) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Shades Valley on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Frank Nix Stadium in Irondale.

Here's a brief look at this week's slate of local high school football games.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-1) at Vestavia Hills (4-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 5, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville shut out Huffman, 41-0; Vestavia Hills defeated Shades Valley, 41-21.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills rebounded from its first loss of the season to pick up a convincing victory last week. Hewitt-Trussville’s defense will be in for a challenge against the run-heavy offense of the Rebels.

Impact player: Vestavia Hills’ Bennett Whisenhunt came up with an interception last week and helps lead a defense that allows just under 20 points per game.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville picked up a 28-12 win over Vestavia Hills on Sept. 11, 2015. It is the only Huskies win in 13 meetings between the two schools.

What it means: Hewitt is looking to stay atop the region, while Vestavia Hills is hoping to maintain its footing in a three-way tie for third.

Mountain Brook (5-0) at Oak Mountain (1-4)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018

: Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Mountain Brook was off last week; Oak Mountain fell to Pelham, 52-21.

What to watch: Oak Mountain is done with its gauntlet of Hewitt-Trussville, Thompson and Hoover, but things get no easier against Mountain Brook, which is off to a tremendous start. The Spartans are looking to keep the momentum going after the bye week.

Impact player: Oak Mountain running back Luke Percer piled up 131 rushing yards last week on just six carries. Look for the Eagles to get him involved early in this one.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook hung on to beat Oak Mountain, 31-28, on Oct. 20, 2017. Mountain Brook leads the all-time series, 8-4.

What it means: This game will go a long way to determining playoff seeding for the region. Mountain Brook has yet to drop a game, but the back half of the schedule is loaded. Oak Mountain desperately needs a win to stay in the hunt.

Briarwood (4-1) at John Carroll (1-5)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 5, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: Briarwood lost to Hartselle, 14-7, in overtime; John Carroll lost to Fultondale, 55-26.

What to watch: Briarwood is coming off its first regular season loss since the beginning of the 2016 season. It will also be the Lions’ fifth road game in their first six contests of the season.

Impact player: Briarwood’s Cal Reebals had his “best game” last week, according to head coach Fred Yancey. He intercepted a pass, had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated John Carroll, 34-12, on Oct. 23, 2015. The Lions lead the all-time series, 9-3.

What it means: Briarwood is attempting to keep pace with Ramsay atop the region standings. John Carroll is looking for its second region win.

Chelsea (0-5) vs. Helena (1-4)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018

: Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea was off last week; Helena defeated Southside-Gadsden, 14-7.

What to watch: This game features two teams attempting to build under first-year coaches. Chelsea has gotten better each week despite not picking up that initial victory yet, which is what Helena accomplished last week.

Impact player: Chelsea wide receiver Lando Nichols caught a team-high six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago against Pelham.

Last meeting: Chelsea defeated Helena, 24-17, on Oct. 27, 2017. The Hornets have won all four games in the series.

What it means: The team that wins this contest will notch its first region victory and jump out of last place.

Homewood (4-1) vs. Minor (2-4)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 5, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood shut out Center Point, 24-0; Minor fell to Auburn, 44-7.

What to watch: Following its bye week, Homewood struggled on offense last week against Center Point. Minor ran into a buzz saw at Auburn but has played much better in recent weeks.

Impact player: Homewood’s Wilson McCraw plays on both sides of the ball and he caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Larkin Williams last week.

Last meeting: Minor scored 30 points in the fourth quarter to beat Homewood, 42-21, on Nov. 4, 2016, in the first round of the state playoffs. Minor has a 4-2 lead in the series.

What it means: Homewood is attempting to keep pace atop the region standings with Jackson-Olin, while Minor is battling for a playoff spot.

Hoover (3-2) vs. Tuscaloosa County (1-4)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 5, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Both teams were off last week.

What to watch: After the bye week, Hoover has a chance to hit the reset button after five challenging games to start the season. Tuscaloosa County has struggled since its season-opening victory.

Impact player: Hoover running back Larry McCammon could be the player to watch every week, but in the Bucs’ most recent game against Oak Mountain, McCammon scored five touchdowns and amassed 225 rushing yards.

Last meeting: Hoover dominated Tuscaloosa County, 63-0, on Sept. 22, 2017. The Bucs hold a 14-3 lead in the series.

What it means: With Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook unbeaten in the region, it’s important for the Bucs to take care of business and keep hope alive of a region title.

Spain Park (1-4) at Thompson (4-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 5, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Both teams were off last week.

What to watch: Spain Park has scuffled of late and hopes the bye week came at just the right time. Thompson will present a great challenge for the Jags defense, as the Warriors come in averaging 36.2 points per game.

Impact player: Thompson quarterback and Alabama commit Taulia Tagovailoa has the ability to take over any game with his arm.

Last meeting: Thompson knocked off Spain Park, 40-17, on Oct. 13, 2017. Spain Park holds a 9-3 lead in the all-time series.

What it means: Spain Park’s schedule gets no easier in the second half of the season, so the Jags will be looking for the upset to jumpstart their year. Thompson is looking to keep pace, as the Warriors are tied for third currently with a 2-1 mark.

Clay-Chalkville (4-1) vs. Shades Valley (2-3)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 5, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field

Last week: Clay-Chalkville was off last week; Shades Valley lost to Vestavia Hills, 41-21.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville managed to go 4-1 in a tough first-half schedule, while Shades Valley has played much better since losing its first two games of the year.

Impact player: Clay-Chalkville defenders Jaylin Mack and Levert Jefferson each notched touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over Gardendale two weeks ago.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Shades Valley, 52-14, on Oct. 9, 2015. The Cougars lead the all-time series, 13-4.

What it means: Both teams are tied for third in the region with a 1-1 mark, so this game will be critical in terms of playoff seeding.

Pinson Valley (4-1) vs. Gardendale (4-2)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Oct. 5, 2018

: Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley was off last week; Gardendale beat Hazel Green, 16-0.

What to watch: After a season-opening loss at Hoover, nothing has been able to stand in the way of Pinson Valley, which has notched wins over region frontrunners Clay-Chalkville and Oxford before a bye week. Gardendale picked up a victory last week and is off to a strong start under first-year coach Chad Eads.

Impact player: Pinson Valley defensive lineman Joel Parker picked up 2.5 sacks two weeks ago, as he leads an Indians defense that has allowed just 47 points in its last four games.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley ran away to a 55-7 victory over Gardendale on Oct. 20, 2017. Gardendale leads the all-time series, 19-6.

What it means: Pinson Valley would take firm control of the region with another victory, while a Gardendale upset would throw the standings into chaos at the top.