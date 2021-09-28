Week 6 Football Primer: Rebels host Thompson

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills Head coach: Sean Calhoun on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The Winner defeated the Loser 50-00. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris..

Many teams return to region play after taking open dates or facing a non-region foe last week.

Oak Mountain (4-1) at Spain Park (1-4)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Both teams were off last week.

What to watch: The bye week came at a good time for both teams, as Oak Mountain suffered its first loss of the season in a tough game against Hoover and Spain Park lost four in a row after starting the season with a win. Spain Park will need to right the ship quickly to salvage any remaining playoff hopes, while Oak Mountain looks to keep building on a strong start to Tyler Crane’s first year as coach.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain dominated Spain Park 48-17 on Oct. 2, 2020. Spain Park still holds a 14-5 edge in the series.

John Carroll (3-2) at Parker (5-0)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Parker High School

Last week: Both teams were off last week.

What to watch: Parker has blown teams out with regularity so far this season and look the part of a strong Class 5A team. The challenge will be tough for John Carroll, which suffered its first region loss of the season two weeks ago.

Last meeting: Parker ran away from John Carroll in a 41-20 win on Oct. 2, 2020. Parker has won the last six meetings between the two teams.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-1) at Hoover (6-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville dominated Huffman 60-19 on homecoming; Hoover picked up a 35-16 win over Prattville.

What to watch: After struggling to find its way in a loss to Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville got back on track in an emphatic way last week, dominating in all phases of the game. Hoover comes in after not playing its best game but still managing to beat Prattville soundly. This game determined the No. 2 seed in Class 7A, Region 3 last year and could very well do the same this year.

Last meeting: Hoover edged out Hewitt-Trussville 29-28 on Oct. 2, 2020. Hoover holds an 18-4 edge in the series.

Briarwood (6-0) vs. Shades Valley (1-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood withstood a late charge to beat Mortimer Jordan 38-22; Shades Valley was shut out by Gardendale 33-0.

What to watch: Briarwood has been extremely impressive thus far and has a prime chance to continue its success against Shades Valley in a region contest. Shades Valley has been shut out in each of its four losses to date.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated Shades Valley 42-19 on Oct. 2, 2020, in the first meeting between the two programs.

Chelsea (1-4) at Woodlawn (1-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lawson Field

Last week: Chelsea earned its first win of the season in a 31-28 win over Pelham; Woodlawn lost a tight game to Selma, 26-22.

What to watch: Chelsea has proved to be a team better than its record shows and got over the hump last week by picking up its first win of the season. The Hornets now get to face a struggling Woodlawn team in hopes of beginning a winning streak.

Last meeting: Chelsea shut out Woodlawn 56-0 on Oct. 2, 2020 in the first meeting between the two programs.

Homewood (4-1) vs. Huffman (1-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood took its open date last week; Huffman suffered a 60-19 loss at Hewitt-Trussville.

What to watch: Homewood got back on track after its only loss of the season, beating Chelsea and Woodlawn before a week off. Huffman has struggled to get anything going since its season-opening win, so Homewood should have a great opportunity to earn a third straight win.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Huffman 15-8 in a defensive struggle Oct. 2, 2020. Homewood has won the last three meetings between the two programs.

Vestavia Hills (1-4) vs. Thompson (6-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills took its bye week; Thompson blew out Mountain Brook 51-0.

What to watch: Thompson has looked unbeatable through the first six games of the season. The Warriors have pitched four shutouts among those games and have outscored opponents 310-12 so far. Vestavia Hills comes in as a heavy underdog, but the Rebels did pick up their first win in convincing fashion two weeks ago, blowing out Tuscaloosa County 50-0.

Last meeting: Thompson knocked off Vestavia Hills 38-9 on Oct. 2, 2020. Thompson has won the last five meetings after snapping a 13-game losing streak to the Rebels.

Clay-Chalkville (5-0) vs. Jackson-Olin (5-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville took its open week; Jackson-Olin outlasted Fairfield 28-26 in overtime.

What to watch: Jackson-Olin comes off a win under chaotic circumstances. The Mustangs were in overtime last Friday night when the game was postponed due to gunshots in the area. Jackson-Olin returned to the field Saturday morning and earned the win. Clay-Chalkville was off last week but has looked very impressive in the first half of its season and currently sits at No. 2 in Class 6A.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

Pinson Valley (4-2) vs. Mortimer Jordan (2-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley picked up a 17-0 shutout win over Ramsay; Mortimer Jordan fought back in the second half but lost to Briarwood 38-22.

What to watch: Pinson Valley got back on track last week after suffering its first region loss in two years. The Indians are still working to return to the state championship level they have become accustomed to, and on Friday they will face a young but scrappy Mortimer Jordan team.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley defeated Mortimer Jordan 48-36 on Sept. 6, 2013. The teams were slated to meet last fall, but the game was cancelled due to COVID.