Week 5 Under the Lights: Rebels host Thompson

One more week of region play awaits this week, before a midseason slate of non-region contests and open dates. Here's a look at all of the games the Under the Lights team will be covering this week.

Vestavia Hills (1-3) vs. Thompson (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills earned a 49-17 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Thompson rolled past Oak Mountain 42-7.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills has earned some confidence over the last two weeks, with a strong performance against Hewitt-Trussville followed by a blowout win over Hillcrest. The Rebels may be playing better, but they will need to elevate even more to have a chance against Thompson this week.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 34-14 on Nov. 17, 2023, in the second round of the state playoffs. The Warriors have won the last 10 over the Rebels and now has a 16-14 lead in the overall series.

Next week: Vestavia Hills takes its open date; Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville in a high-profile non-region game.

Homewood (4-0) at Jackson-Olin (0-3)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 19

: Thursday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jackson-Olin High School

Last week: Homewood blew past Woodlawn 52-14; Jackson-Olin fell to Gardendale 51-14.

What to watch: Homewood has been no match for its first four opponents this season, and this one will likely continue that trend. The Patriots have been clicking on all cylinders on both sides of the ball so far, and will face a Jackson-Olin team struggling to find its rhythm so far this year.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Jackson-Olin 28-6 on Oct. 24, 2019. Jackson-Olin has won only once in the 10 previous meetings, an 18-10 win in 2018 when current Spain Park coach Tim Vakakes was the Mustangs’ coach.

Next week: Homewood stays on the road, traveling to Mountain Brook; Jackson-Olin heads to Bessemer City.

John Carroll (1-3) at Ramsay (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Legion Field

Last week: John Carroll earned a 35-6 win over Hayden; Ramsay fell to Corner 22-8.

What to watch: John Carroll gained some confidence by earning its first win of the season last week. The Cavs will look to build upon that against a Ramsay team that seems to be a far cry from the state runner-up team from a season ago. John Carroll got touchdowns from five different players last week. Garrett Barnes threw for three — to Jackson Rankin, Koron Wright and Jaylin Shepherd — and ran for one. Tristian Williams scored a defensive touchdown as well. That versatility could serve the Cavs well moving forward.

Last meeting: Ramsay shut out John Carroll 28-0 on Oct. 13, 2023; The Rams have an 8-4 lead in the series, having knocked off the Cavs each of the last eight years.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Montevallo for a non-region game; Ramsay heads to Minor for a non-region contest.

Mountain Brook (3-1) vs. Oxford (4-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook blew past Pell City 41-14; Oxford beat Pinson Valley 40-7.

What to watch: Mountain Brook finally strung together two solid halves of football in last week’s win and will look to build upon that against one of the top teams in Class 6A, Region 6. The Spartans will have to play that way, solid for all four quarters, in order to knock off the Yellow Jackets. Oxford has scored at least 40 points in three of four games so far, so Mountain Brook’s ability to limit Oxford’s big plays will be a key in the Under the Lights Game of the Week.

Last meeting: Oxford beat Mountain brook 35-28 in triple overtime on Nov. 18, 2011, in the third round of the state playoffs. Mountain Brook won in the first round of the playoffs in 1999, making up the only two other times the programs have met.

Next week: Mountain Brook will host Homewood in a non-region game; Oxford travels to Helena for a non-region contest.

Briarwood (0-4) vs. Wenonah (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood fell to Carver-Birmingham 20-7; Wenonah took an open date.

What to watch: Briarwood is still desperately looking for its first win. The Lions got off to a good start against Carver-Birmingham last week, before they stalled out and lost. This week’s game doesn’t look like a breeze by any means, as this Wenonah team lost by one point two weeks ago to Corner, a top 10 team in Class 5A. The Lions need a win in this game to get on the right side of the playoff picture.

Last meeting: Briarwood knocked off Wenonah 16-7 on Sept. 20, 2019. The teams met twice in 2016 in two defensive thrillers. Briarwood won 15-14 in the regular season meeting and Wenonah won 14-8 in the state semifinals that year. Briarwood won each of the three years after that.

Next week: Briarwood stays at home for a non-region matchup with Leeds; Wenonah hosts Huffman.

Chelsea (3-0) vs. Calera (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea took its open date; Calera earned a 35-33 win over Pelham.

What to watch: Chelsea won two straight thrillers to get to 3-0, and had an open date last week. The Hornets will now hit the field again looking to win a second straight region game as well. Calera has struggled mightily the last couple years, but the Eagles earned their first win since Oct. 14, 2022, with a high-scoring win over Pelham last week. Chelsea is the better team, but Calera looks the part of a fiery team that has some momentum on its side as well.

Last meeting: Chelsea defeated Calera 38-24 on Sept. 1, 2023. The county rivals have met 40 times over the years, with Calera holding a 22-13-1 lead. Calera dominated the series from 1966 through 1988, but the Hornets have won 10 of the last 13 since.

Next week: Chelsea heads west to Paul Bryant; Calera takes an open date.

Hewitt-Trussville (3-1) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville fell to Hoover 8-7; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa fell to Vestavia Hills 49-17.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville suffered a heartbreaking loss to Hoover last week, a potential win that would have put the Huskies in a prime playoff position. Now, the Huskies need to win this one against Hillcrest to maintain that solid standing in the Class 7A, Region 3 standings. Hillcrest looked like a team that would be ready for the jump up to 7A after several strong 6A seasons, but the Patriots’ first two games in region play have not gone well. A gauntlet of Hoover, Vestavia and Hewitt would not be easy for any team.

Last meeting: This will be the first ever meeting between Hewitt-Trussville and Hillcrest.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville travels to Pinson Valley for a non-region game; Hillcrest hosts Hueytown in a non-region contest.

Hoover (3-1) vs. Prattville (4-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover scored late to beat Hewitt-Trussville 8-7;

What to watch: Hoover snatched victory from the jaws of defeat last week in a thrilling win over Hewitt-Trussville. The Bucs’ offense struggled to move the ball much of the game, but a late drive resulted in a touchdown, followed by a game-winning two-point conversion. Hoover will look to parlay that momentum into a third straight Class 7A, Region 3 win. This game will be the most significant test to date for a Prattville team off to a great start. The Lions have impressed in their first two region contests after moving to Region 3 from Region 4. The schedule is about to get real for Prattville.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Prattville 35-16 on Sept. 24, 2021. The programs met in the state championship six times over an 11-year span, with each team winning three of them. Hoover then won regular season meetings in 2020 and 2021.

Next week: Hoover remains at home to play Parker in a non-region game; Prattville takes an open date.

Oak Mountain (2-2) vs. Tuscaloosa County (0-4)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Thompson 42-7; Tuscaloosa County was shut out by Prattville 30-0.

What to watch: Oak Mountain has had some of the shine of its 2-0 start taken off by consecutive tough region games. The Eagles have a much more manageable opponent this week, as opposed to the powerful Thompson team they saw last week. Oak Mountain is looking for its first region win since Oct. 21, 2022. The Eagles had this game won last year before falling by a point.

Last meeting: Tuscaloosa County edged Oak Mountain 24-23 on Sept. 22, 2023. The series has been back and forth over the last decade, with Oak Mountain holding a 6-4 lead in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain and Tuscaloosa County take open dates next week.

Spain Park (3-0) vs. Benjamin Russell (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park edged Helena 28-26; Benjamin Russell beat Chilton County 55-21.

What to watch: Spain Park is already accustomed to playing close games this fall, with tight wins over Hoover and Helena. The Jags will play another formidable region foe this week in Benjamin Russell, a team that has gotten on track the last two weeks. Smitty Grider has revitalized the Wildcats’ program by winning 18 games over his first two years.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell.

Next week: Spain Park travels to James Clemens for a non-region matchup; Benjamin Russell hosts Charles Henderson.

