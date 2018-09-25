Week 5 Football Primer: Rebels head to Shades Valley

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills DL/TE Michael Vice (82) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

Here's a look at this week's slate of high school football games in the area.

Vestavia Hills (3-1) at Shades Valley (2-2)

Non-region game

Date : Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills lost to Mountain Brook, 28-14; Shades Valley defeated Stanhope Elmore, 35-28.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills took its first loss of the season last week at Mountain Brook and now the Rebels face a Shades Valley team that has won back-to-back contests. The Rebels will look to establish an advantage at the line of scrimmage early and often.

Impact player: Vestavia Hills tight end Michael Vice caught just one pass last week, but for a 30-yard gain. Look for the Rebels to get him involved.

Last meeting: Shades Valley capped off the regular season with a 41-24 win over Vestavia Hills on Nov. 3, 2017. Vestavia Hills leads the series, 33-11-1. The two teams have played every year since 1975.

What it means: The game will serve as a tune-up for the Rebels, who face top teams each of the following three weeks (Hewitt-Trussville, Thompson and Hoover).

Oak Mountain (1-3) at Pelham (3-2)

Non-region game

Date : Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High School

Last week: Oak Mountain lost to Hoover, 48-20; Pelham defeated Chelsea, 46-42.

What to watch: Oak Mountain has dropped three straight games, but those three were against the top three teams in Class 7A, Region 3. The Eagles will look to get back on track against a Class 6A opponent.

Impact player: Oak Mountain’s offensive line has paved the way for over 1,000 rushing yards in the Eagles’ first four games.

Last meeting: Pelham survived Oak Mountain, 42-41, in overtime on Sept. 20, 2013. Pelham leads the series, 10-2.

What it means: The Eagles jump back into region play next week, so they will be looking to take some confidence into a home date with Mountain Brook on Oct. 4.

Briarwood (4-0) at Hartselle (4-0)

Non-region game

Date : Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: J.P. Cain Stadium – Hartselle Intermediate School

Last week: Briarwood defeated Wenonah, 29-0; Hartselle defeated Muscle Shoals, 15-14.

What to watch: Briarwood’s defense has allowed just 12 total points in the season’s first four games and has pitched shutouts each of the last two weeks. A strong defensive effort will be required against a Class 6A foe.

Impact player: Jonah Carroll got his first start at quarterback for the Lions last week and completed 10-of-16 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

Last meeting: Hartselle advanced to the Class 5A title game with a 16-14 win over Briarwood on Nov. 25, 2011. The two teams have split a pair of meetings.

What it means: The game pits two of the better teams from 5A and 6A. It will be a stern test for a Briarwood team that has outclassed the competition to this point.

Homewood (3-1) vs. Center Point (2-2)

Non-region game

Date : Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood was off last week; Center Point defeated St. Clair County, 22-7.

What to watch: Both teams are winners of two straight games. Center Point has already won as any games this fall (two) under first-year coach George Bates as the Eagles won in the last three years (combined record of 2-28).

Impact player: Homewood linebacker Crawford Doyle intercepted two passes in the Patriots’ 48-6 win over Helena two weeks ago.

Last meeting: Homewood cruised to a 51-6 win over Erwin on Oct. 26, 2001. Homewood leads the all-time series, 11-9.

What it means: It's an out-of-region game for both teams, but it's a chance for Homewood to get back in the swing of things before a region game against Minor next week.

John Carroll (1-4) at Fultondale (3-1)

Non-region game

Date : Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wildcats Field – Fultondale High School

Last week: John Carroll defeated Woodlawn, 26-6; Fultondale defeated Holly Pond, 23-6.

What to watch: John Carroll picked up its first win of the season by knocking off Woodlawn, a region foe in Class 5A. The Cavs are playing a Fultondale team two classifications below them, but the Wildcats have proven to be one of the top teams in 3A.

Impact player: John Carroll wide receiver Ethan Cull caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Cavs’ win over Woodlawn last week.

Last meeting: John Carroll hung on to beat Fultondale, 14-7, on Sept. 23, 1983. John Carroll has won five of the seven meetings between the two schools.

What it means: The game presents an opportunity for John Carroll to build some momentum after an extremely difficult start to the year.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-1) at Huffman (1-4)

Non-region game

Date : Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium – Hewitt-Trussville High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville defeated Spain Park, 44-13; Huffman defeated Pell City, 28-14.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is averaging 44 points per game, which is tops in Class 7A. The Huskies should have no trouble reaching that number this week.

Impact player: Hewitt-Trussville wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson caught five passes for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Huskies’ win over Spain Park last week.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville knocked off Huffman, 59-22, on Oct. 24, 2013. Hewitt leads the all-time series, 20-18.

What it means: The Huskies will get a chance to notch another win on homecoming, as they prepare for the stretch run of four straight region games to finish the regular season.