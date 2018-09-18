Week 4 Football Primer: Rebels in battle of unbeatens

× Expand Layton Dudley Vestavia vs Tuscaloosa county Vestavia celebrates a touchdown during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

Here's a look at the local slate of Week 4 high school football games.

Vestavia Hills (3-0) at Mountain Brook (4-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium – Mountain Brook High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County, 28-19; Mountain Brook beat Spain Park, 24-14.

What to watch: It’s a battle of unbeaten teams, both with 2-0 marks in Region 3 play. The Rebels offense has piled up yards in the first few weeks of the season. Mountain Brook’s defense led a comeback against Spain Park last week.

Impact player: Mountain Brook defensive back Alex Washington is in his first year playing football, and the senior basketball player picked up a fumble and intercepted a pass last week.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook defeated Vestavia Hills, 17-10, on Oct. 13, 2017. Vestavia Hills leads the all-time series, 29-23.

What it means: With both teams staring down a three-game stretch against region favorites Hoover, Thompson and Hewitt-Trussville, a win would be critical for either side.

Briarwood (3-0) vs. Wenonah (1-1)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium – Briarwood Christian School

Last week: Briarwood beat Woodlawn, 46-0; Wenonah lost to Fairfield, 26-0.

What to watch: Briarwood has allowed just 12 total points in its first three games and Wenonah is looking to rebound after a rough loss last week.

Impact player: Briarwood defensive back Cade Dickinson put together an all-state campaign last fall. Last week, he picked up a blocked punt and scored and intercepted a pass later in the game.

Last meeting: Briarwood shut out Wenonah, 34-0, on Sept. 15, 2017. The Lions lead the series, 2-1.

What it means: Wenonah was expected to be one of Briarwood’s biggest obstacles in Region 4, but a second loss for the Dragons would put them in quite a hole.

Chelsea (0-4) vs. Pelham (2-2)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High School

Last week: Chelsea lost to Jackson-Olin, 22-0; Pelham lost to Minor, 28-21.

What to watch: Chelsea’s offense found the going tough against Jackson-Olin’s stout defense last Friday, but is just one game removed from its best offensive performance of the season to date.

Impact player: Chelsea defensive end Todd Justice helped spearhead a strong Hornets effort against J-O last week, despite the loss. If he can wreak havoc again this week, Chelsea stands a chance to pick up its first win.

Last meeting: Pelham pulled away in the second half to win, 36-23, on Sept. 22, 2017. Pelham leads the series, 7-3.

What it means: Both teams are off to a disappointing 0-2 start in Region 5 play, but a win would go a long way toward steadying the ship.

Hoover (2-2) at Oak Mountain (1-2)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hoover lost to Hewitt-Trussville, 56-28; Oak Mountain lost to Thompson, 35-21.

What to watch: Both teams are looking to rebound from Region 3 losses last week. Oak Mountain is wrapping up a three-game stretch against Hewitt-Trussville, Thompson and Hoover.

Impact player: Oak Mountain freshman quarterback Evan Smith has nearly led the Eagles to upsets in each of the last two weeks. The dynamic athlete ran for 199 yards against Thompson last week.

Last meeting: Hoover dominated en route to a 59-0 victory over Oak Mountain on Oct. 6, 2017. Oak Mountain has never defeated Hoover in 15 tries.

What it means: Hoover has not lost two region games in a season since 2015. Oak Mountain is looking to avoid an 0-3 start in region play.

Hewitt-Trussville (3-1) at Spain Park (1-3)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium – Spain Park High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Hoover, 56-28; Spain Park lost to Mountain Brook, 24-14.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is coming off of one of the biggest wins in school history last week, while Spain Park has dropped three straight. The Huskies will need to avoid a letdown on Friday night.

Impact player: Hewitt-Trussville defensive lineman Eric Taylor made the play of the game in the win last week, intercepting a pass deep in Hoover’s territory and returning it for a touchdown.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 33-21 win over Spain Park on Nov. 10, 2017.

What it means: Hewitt sits in a three-way tie atop Region 3 currently, while Spain Park desperately needs a region win if it has hopes of grabbing a playoff berth.

Clay-Chalkville (3-1) at Gardendale (3-1)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville lost to Pinson Valley, 28-21; Gardendale beat Pell City, 41-21.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville is coming off an emotional loss to its chief rival, while Gardendale had a straightforward win last week. The Cougars will need to respond against a Gardendale team playing well under first-year coach Chad Eads.

Impact player: Clay-Chalkville quarterback Willie Miller has traditionally done most of his damage with his arm, but last week, the senior rushed for 158 yards.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville cruised to a 41-7 win over Gardendale on Oct. 6, 2017. The Cougars have won all six meetings in the series.

What it means: Both teams have expectations of winning the region, so this game could go a long way toward deciding that.

Pinson Valley (3-1) at Oxford (4-0)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lamar Field – Oxford High School

Last week: Pinson Valley beat Clay-Chalkville, 28-21; Oxford beat Charles Henderson, 62-0.

What to watch: Oxford’s defense has already pitched three shutouts and has only allowed six points all season, but Pinson Valley’s prolific offense is averaging almost 30 points per game, even with playing a few really tough defenses so far.

Impact player: Pinson Valley wide receiver Keyonteze Johnson was Bo Nix’s go-to target last week, hauling in 17 of Nix’s 30 completions for 247 yards.

Last meeting: Oxford cruised to a 42-7 win over Pinson Valley on Sept. 4, 2009. The Indians have never won in six meetings.

What it means: Much like the Clay-Chalkville vs. Gardendale matchup, this game could be crucial in deciding the Region 6 champion at the end of the season.

John Carroll (0-4) vs. Woodlawn (1-3)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 21, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field – John Carroll Catholic High School

Last week: John Carroll lost to Parker, 54-0; Woodlawn lost to Briarwood, 46-0.

What to watch: Each team has struggled mightily so far this season, with each being shut out three times already. This will provide a good chance for both teams to get on track offensively.

Impact player: John Carroll linebacker Lawrence Johnson recovered a fumble in the Cavs’ loss last week.

Last meeting: Woodlawn defeated John Carroll, 20-11, on Oct. 7, 2011. Woodlawn leads the series, 9-4.

What it means: Neither team looks to be in contention for a playoff spot, but the game will provide one team with its first region win.