Week 3 Football Primer: Rebels aim to remain unbeaten

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park DB Michael Ogletree (1) tackles Vestavia Hills TE/DE Jackson Trotman (88) during a game between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

John Carroll (2-1) vs. Parker (1-2)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Thursday, Sept. 12

: Thursday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll suffered its loss, falling to Fairfield 48-14. Parker fell to Ramsay 32-7.

What to watch: Both teams dropped their region opener last week, making this contest an important one in an effort to avoid falling into an early hole.

Last meeting: Parker ran past John Carroll 54-0 on Sept. 13, 2018. The Thundering Herd lead the all-time series 7-5.

What it means: Both programs are in a bit of a playoff drought, and the loser of this game faces a severe challenge to come back from an 0-2 region start.

Vestavia Hills (2-0) at Tuscaloosa County (0-3)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills routed Spain Park 45-7. Tuscaloosa County fell to Mountain Brook 31-21.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills has put together two impressive performances to begin the season, winning with explosive plays on offense and shutdown defense.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills staved off Tuscaloosa County 28-19 on Sept. 14, 2018. The Rebels hold a 9-6 edge in the all-time series.

What it means: The Rebels have served notice to Region 3 in the first couple weeks of the season and are emerging as a legitimate playoff threat. Another region victory would be another productive step.

Mountain Brook (3-0) at Spain Park (1-2)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook held off Tuscaloosa County 31-21. Spain Park fell to Vestavia Hills 45-7.

What to watch: Mountain Brook would appear to have the edge in this matchup, but the game tends to be a tight one whenever the Spartans and Jaguars get together. The Jags could really use a strong performance after two disappointing defeats, while the Spartans are off to a strong start yet again.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Spain Park 24-14 on Sept. 14, 2018. Spain Park holds an 8-7 edge in the all-time series.

What it means: The schedule only gets tougher from here for both teams, so a victory is crucial to playoff chances.

Briarwood (0-2) vs. Woodlawn (1-2)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood fell to Pleasant Grove 26-14. Woodlawn was defeated by Wenonah 50-0.

What to watch: This game presents an opportunity for Briarwood to pick up its first win of the Matthew Forester era, as the Lions face a Woodlawn team that has been outscored 106-0 over the last two games.

Last meeting: Briarwood shut out Woodlawn 46-0 on Sept. 14, 2018. The Lions have won all three meetings between the schools.

What it means: Briarwood is looking to notch a region win to get some momentum going.

Chelsea (2-1) vs. Jackson-Olin (1-2)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea ran past Carver-Birmingham 32-10. Jackson-Olin lost to Minor 20-8.

What to watch: Chelsea is riding high after a couple wins and will look to improve to 2-0 in region play against the defending region champs, which are off to a sluggish start.

Last meeting: Jackson-Olin shut out Chelsea 22-0 on Sept. 14, 2018. It was the first meeting between the two schools.

What it means: Chelsea has been the most impressive team in Region 5 so far, as the only team with two wins in the first three weeks. Another victory for the Hornets will go a long way toward a playoff berth.

Homewood (1-2) vs. Helena (1-1)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood picked up its first win of the season, beating Pelham 42-21. Helena took its open week.

What to watch: Homewood rebounded from two losses to start the season with a dominant effort against Pelham. Helena has emerged as a contender for a playoff spot in the region as well.

Last meeting: Homewood downed Helena 48-6 on Sept. 14, 2018. Homewood has won two of the three meetings between the two schools.

What it means: Both teams have playoff aspirations, so any region game is critical.

Hewitt-Trussville (3-0) at Hoover (2-1)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville outlasted Oak Mountain 50-33. Hoover fell to Thompson 48-30.

What to watch: Both teams are set to be without their star offensive players for at least several weeks, with Hewitt-Trussville running back Armoni Goodwin and Hoover quarterback Robby Ashford suffering significant injuries last week.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville ran the ball with great success on the way to a 56-28 victory over Hoover on Sept. 14, 2018. Hoover has won 16 of 20 meetings between the schools.

What it means: Both teams have aspirations for at least a top two finish in the region and the result of this game will play a factor in that at the end of the season.

Oak Mountain (1-1) vs. Thompson (3-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell short to Hewitt-Trussville in a 50-33 loss. Thompson blew past Hoover 48-30 with a big fourth quarter.

What to watch: Thompson appears to have not skipped a beat after the graduation of quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, as Sawyer Pate has stepped in and performed well. Oak Mountain’s defense will have a tall task ahead of it.

Last meeting: Thompson used a strong second half to beat Oak Mountain 35-21 on Sept. 14, 2018. Oak Mountain holds a 9-6 lead in the all-time series.

What it means: Thompson is looking to put a stranglehold on the top spot in the region, while Oak Mountain is searching for its first region victory since 2017.

Pinson Valley (2-1) at Clay-Chalkville (3-0)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 13

: Friday, Sept. 13 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field at Cougar Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley pulled out a 23-7 win over Shades Valley. Clay-Chalkville beat Park Crossing 19-14.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has lost just five games since the start of the 2017 season and four of them have been to Pinson Valley. The Cougars apparently have a good team once again and will be looking to get back on the right side of a rivalry they dominated until recently.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley advanced to the Class 6A state championship game with a 28-20 win over Clay-Chalkville on Nov. 30, 2018. Pinson Valley has won the last five meetings between the schools after Clay took the first 10 of the rivalry.

What it means: The winner of this game is the frontrunner to win the region crown.