Week 11 Under the Lights: Rebels host Clay-Chalkville

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Vestavia Hills' Carter Metcalf (22), William Tonsmeire (1) and Grayson Bruno (8) were captains during a game between Hoover High School and Vestavia Hills High School on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Hoover Met.

We have reached the end of the road for the regular season. Some teams will attempt to go out on a high note, as they look to 2025. Others are trying to get healthy and feel good heading into the playoffs.

Clay-Chalkville (8-1) at Vestavia Hills (4-5)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Pinson Valley 63-6; Vestavia Hills fell to Hoover 38-20.

What to watch: If this game was played during the middle of the season, it would be one of the most anticipated of the season. But this one comes at a time when both teams are preparing for the playoffs, which begin next week. Clay-Chalkville bounced back from a disappointing loss to Oxford with a dominant win last week, while Vestavia Hills is hoping to get some players back from injury as the Rebels prepare for the postseason as well.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Vestavia Hills 31-27 in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 10, 2000, in the only previous meeting between the teams.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Gadsden City in the first round of the state playoffs; Vestavia Hills travels to Mary G. Montgomery for the first round of the playoffs.

Homewood (7-2) vs. James Clemens (6-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood shut out Minor 41-0; James Clemens beat Albertville 42-6.

What to watch: This is an intriguing matchup pitting Class 6A and 7A teams. Homewood is coming off its most impressive win of the season at Minor last Thursday. James Clemens met the meat of its schedule in the second half of the year, but the Jets have been a solid team in Region 4 all season. This is by no means a must-win for either side, but it will be interesting to see if Homewood can replicate the successes it had last week, even with backup quarterback Kaleb Carson leading the way and the defense playing lights out.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

Next week: Homewood hosts Athens in the first round of the state playoffs; James Clemens hosts Central-Phenix City in the first round.

John Carroll (3-6) vs. West Blocton (4-5)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll took an open date; West Blocton beat Tarrant 42-0.

What to watch: It has not been the season John Carroll hoped for, following up a dream 2023 season, but the Cavaliers have shown immense improvement over the past several weeks as they look ahead to 2025. This is a good opportunity against a middle-of-the-road Class 4A team to finish the year on a high note and show more evidence that next fall could be a hopeful one.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat West Blocton 44-13 on Oct. 13, 1950. John Carroll has won the two meetings, coming in 1949 and 1950.

Next week: Both teams’ seasons are over.

Briarwood (4-5) vs. McAdory (6-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood knocked off Hayden 50-16; McAdory shut out Bessemer City 37-0.

What to watch: Briarwood will look to get back to the .500 mark to cap off a rollercoaster of a season. The Lions rebounded admirably from an 0-5 start and has been playing like one of the best teams in Class 5A ever since. Unfortunately, they will not qualify for the playoffs, so they will look to finish the season on a high note against a McAdory team that has pitched back-to-back shutouts.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated McAdory 35-6 on Oct. 10, 2003. The Lions have won all four previous meetings.

Next week: Briarwood’s season is over; McAdory will host Wetumpka in the first round of the state playoffs.

Chelsea (6-3) at Oak Mountain (3-6)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Chelsea fell to Benjamin Russell 34-0; Oak Mountain fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 50-36.

What to watch: This county rivalry game will wrap up the regular season. The positive momentum Chelsea generated from its 6-0 start seems to have evaporated, and the Hornets will look to get back on track before a daunting trip to Saraland to begin the playoffs. Oak Mountain is on a four-game losing streak as well, so the Eagles will look to cap off the season with a win.

Last meeting: Chelsea knocked off Oak Mountain 21-13 on Sept. 15, 2023. Oak Mountain leads the series 9-3.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Saraland for the first round of the state playoffs; Oak Mountain’s season is over.

Spain Park (9-0) at Gardendale (5-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High

Last week: Spain Park defeated Chilton County 37-6; Gardendale took an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park is looking to cap off the first perfect regular season in program history. The Jags have been clicking on all cylinders much of the year, but particularly the last month. Spain Park’s offense has gotten plenty of headlines this year, but the Jags’ defense has been playing at an elite level recently. They have not allowed double digit points since Sept. 27. Spain Park will be playing a desperate Gardendale team that still has playoff hopes hanging in the balance, as the Rockets are in a three-way tie with Minor and Mortimer Jordan in the region.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Gardendale 49-7 on Oct. 16, 2009. The Jags have won three of the four previous meetings between the schools.

Next week: Spain Park hosts a to-be-determined opponent in the first round of the state playoffs; Gardendale’s playoff fate will be determined following this week.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.