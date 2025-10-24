Rebels volleyball competes at super regionals

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Millie Burgess (12) celebrates during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia players during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Kendall Roberts (1) celebrates during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Millie Burgess (12) digs a ball during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Jill Russell (10) serves during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Vestavia Hills' Elle Hill (28) celebrates during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team played in the Class 7A North Super Regional on Wednesday at the Finley Center in Hoover.

The Rebels' season came to an end at the hands of Thompson, as the Warriors knocked off Vestavia Hills 3-0. With the win, Thompson earned a state tournament berth.

Vestavia Hills finished the season with a 24-13 record, advancing to the super regional tournament by finishing as the runner-up in the Class 7A, Area 7 tournament.