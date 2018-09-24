Vines stands out with play, leadership

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Hannah Vines serves as one of Vestavia Hills High School’s outside hitters on the varsity volleyball team.

Hannah Vines regularly strikes fear into the team on the other side of the net.

The Vestavia Hills High School senior outside hitter has the ability to end a point any time she gets her hand on the volleyball. A good set in her direction typically leads to a blistering impact on the ball, leaving the opposition wondering what just happened.

“I have seen her put a ball away so incredibly fast and hard, it made my jaw drop,” said Vestavia Hills head coach Mandy Burgess.

Ask any high school coach in the Birmingham area, and they will tell you Vines is one of the best hitters in the area, if not the state.

But there are plenty of good hitters in the state. What makes Vines a star is everything else.

All-around player

As an elite offensive player, there is not always the urgency to develop and improve other aspects of the game. Some of the world’s most skilled players in any sport aren’t known for their defensive skills, only for their ability to score. After all, offense grabs headlines.

Vines could be that type of that player, but that’s not who she is. She has the ability to contribute for more than just a couple rotations. She pours just as much energy into other aspects of the game as she does her ability to put the ball down.

“I’ve seen her defensively give everything she has to pursue a ball and get it up and keep it in play,” Burgess said.

The consistent, all-out effort Vines brings to the court is what allows her to be a coach on the court, so to speak. It gives her the credibility with her teammates to be heard when she speaks up. She knows she can’t do it by herself. A kill on Vines’ stat sheets always requires a good pass and a well-placed set.

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Hannah Vines readies for a point during a match against Spain Park on Sept. 11. Vines is an elite offensive player but has worked just as hard to improve the other facets of her game.

Epitome of a Leader

Since Burgess returned to coach the Rebels volleyball program three years ago, she has emphasized the aspect of team above all else. After seeing it in action over the last few years, Vines agrees.

“That team dynamic is really important,” Vines said. “If we can’t trust each other on the court, it’s going to fall apart. We’re trying to work on trusting each other outside of here and mainly in practice, getting those deep balls, talking, really communicating.”

Those aren’t just words either, according to Burgess. That plays out on the court.

“With all the awesome things she does, she gets more excited to see her teammates do something than she ever does for herself,” Burgess said. “She is a born leader.”

Others have taken notice of her leadership capabilities. Over the summer, Vines was part of the 2018 Alabama High School Athletic Association Student Leadership Group, one of two members chosen to represent the state at a national conference in Indianapolis. In the spring, she was one of 18 statewide selected for the AHSAA Student Leadership Conference.

“It means a lot to me, because out of all the kids in the state, out of all the kids at Vestavia, they chose me,” Vines said. “I just feel it was a great opportunity for me to go and represent not only [the] community, but also my state.”

Burgess said Vines would still “put in the work” even if she wasn’t recognized for it.

“The last place she wants to be is the center of the room in the spotlight, but when she is, it’s beyond volleyball. She’s a world changer.”

Finishing strong

Vines has played volleyball since she was in sixth grade and will continue to play beyond her high school days, as she committed to Samford University in the spring. For her final high school season, the goal is simple, but not easy.

“My goal, like everybody else, is to make it [to] state,” said Vines. “That’s going to take each and every one of us buying in.”

She’s committed to seeing the process through, noting how she wants to continue developing the relationships with her teammates, understanding their own individual goals and finding a way to pursue those objectives together.

This fall represents the final season Vines will play alongside fellow seniors Elise Hoppenjans, Grace Belcher, Jackie Venable, Annabelle Bridges and Mary Quinn Carter. Throw in Libby Jackson as well, who is out with an injury.

“They mean so much to me,” Vines said. “Some of these girls were on my very first volleyball team ever. These girls are really my best friends.”

Vestavia Hills wraps up the regular season in October, with the postseason beginning with the area tournament Oct. 23.