Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball teams win big at GBBA

× 1 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 6AA Burrow team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 2 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 6AAA Springer team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 3 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 7A Robinson team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 4 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 7AA Kirk team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 5 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 7AAA Jones team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 6 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 8A Knight team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 7 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 8AA Askins team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 8 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 8AA Denson team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 9 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 8AAA Graham team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 10 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 9AA Marshall team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 11 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 9AA McGee team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 12 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 10A Smith team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 13 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 10AAA Neely team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 14 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 10AAA Radford team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 15 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 10AA Freeman team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 16 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 9AAA Brewer team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 17 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 7AA Golson team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. × 18 of 18 Expand Photo courtesy of Chad Long Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball 7A Nix team. Photo courtesy of Chad Long. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball League teams claimed eight championships and reached 10 finals in the Greater Birmingham Baseball Association's month-long tournament, held May 6 through June 6.

The GBBA includes teams from Homewood, Hoover East, Mountain Brook, Oak Mountain, Pelham, Shades Mountain, Trussville and Vestavia Hills. More than 190 teams competed across 19 classifications in six age groups.

Vestavia Hills teams won championships in the 6AA, 7AA, 7A Gold, 8AAA, 8AA, 9AA, 10AAA and 10AA classifications. The association also placed finalists in the 6AAA, 7AAA, 7AA, 7A Silver, 8AA, 8A Gold, 9AAA, 9AA, 10AAA and 10A classifications. In four classifications — 7AA, 8AA, 9AA and 10AAA — Vestavia Hills teams claimed both the championship and the runner-up spot.

Fall season registration opens Aug. 1, and spring season registration opens Dec. 15. For more information or to register, visit vhyb.com.

Submitted by Chad Long.