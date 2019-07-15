VHYB recognizes championship baseball teams

Several teams within the Vestavia Hills Youth Baseball network put together successful spring seasons, with teams ranging in age from six and under to high school.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. 6U Vestavia Red Rebels.

The Vestavia Red Rebels were 6U Greater Birmingham Baseball Association AA champions. Ledby head coach Stuart Curry, the team included Hayes Barnett, Sims Bennett, Greyton Byrd, Connor Curry, Zachary Curry, Evan Green, Luke Gualano, Grant Holley, Harrison Mote, Brian Patrick and Luke Schmaeling.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. 7U Vestavia Silver Stars.

The Vestavia Hills Silver Stars were 7U GBBA A champs. Fields Greer served as head coach, with players Hilton Greer, JB Green, Sam Adair, Dutch Sparks, Anderson Wachter, Charlie Heath, Thomas Hengst, Jack Edwards, Matthew Ezell, Blake Vinson, Cooper Corley and Hastings Tarorick.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. 7U Vestavia Red Rebels.

Also in 7U were the Vestavia Red Rebels, the winner of the GBBA AA championship. Jonathan Smalley was head coach and the team included Evan Cesnick, Christopher Garrette, Hudson Loudermilk, Daniel Boylan, Ty Kelley, Lawson Carr, Wilson Hendon, Henry Ellis, David Michel, Asher Israel, Zeke Zarzour and Grayton Smalley.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. 7U Vestavia Blue team.

The Vestavia Blue team was the runner-up in the 7U GBBA AAA division. Pat Mizerany served as the team’s head coach, with players Lane Barker, Hayes Caudell, Jack Dempsey, Evan Hurt, Whit Jones, John Pierce Kirkpatrick, Michael Mizerany, Harrison Reed, Easton Silinsky, Charlie James Wade, Evan Wilbanks and Luke Wilson contributing.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. 8U Vestavia Red Rebels.

Winning the GBBA A championship in 8U were the Vestavia Red Rebels. Michael Battle, Jon Churnock, Jay Connelly, William Dedmon, Larkin Denson, Chancelor Johnson, Bryant Lichter, William McJunkin, Walker Simmons, Riley Tingle and Alex Vakakes were coached by Joe Denson.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. 8U Vestavia White team.

Also in 8U was Vestavia White, which won the GBBA AA title. Led by Daniel Payne, the team consisted of Corbitt Palmer, Ethan Green, Graham Raycraft, Rhett Harrison, Malakai Pitts, Mason Howell, Dalton Barker, Jud Turner, Mason Payne, Reese Walker and Noah Allison.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. 9U Vestavia Valor.

The Vestavia Valor finished second in the 9U GBBA AAA division. Grayson Roberts, Davis Gant, Owen Trimm, Adam McCuiston, Ethan Kiel, Braxton Hunt, Keagan Floyd, Aiden Greer, Davis Heilbron and Ethan Taylor were the players, along with head coach Allen Roberts.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. 10U Vestavia Force.

Winning the 10U GBBA championship was the Vestavia Force, led by coach Tripp Lindsey. Players on the roster included Haines Bridges, Wes Cunningham, Jackson Campbell, Luke Harper, William Hurt, Hunt Kincaid, Hoke Lindsey, Robert Roebuck, Watson Turnage and Cohen Walker.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. 11/12 Vestavia Vulcans.

The Vestavia Vulcans were champions in the 11/12 GBBA league. Head coach Tad Boryczka led a squad of Ryan Adams, Victor Altimirano, Liam Boryczka, Tad Boryczka, Carter Brast, Michael Dillon, Marshall Henderson, Hudson Long, Carter Roby, Hollis Smith, Cleighton Strickland and Garrett Wilson.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. 12U Vestavia Rebels.

Winning the 12U Over the Mountain championship was the Vestavia Rebels team. Playing on the team were James Rabell, Grant Richards, William Cross, Jake Herr, Drew Morris, Colin Jones, Maddox Merrill, Miller Bauman, William Plaisance, Langston Gustin, Connor Jenkins and John Michael Sullivan. The team was coached by Scotty Morris.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beth Anne Loudermilk. Vestavia Land Sharks.

The Vestavia Land Sharks won the A division in the Young Men’s Baseball Association High School League. Jake Eggleston, Brae Howle, Jacob Williams, Josh Horta, Sam Latham, Jonathan Nelson, Brooks Foy, James Greene, Wyatt Raley, Jackson Lee, Luke Zimmerman, and Zach Lightfoot were coached by Efrain Horta.

Team information contributed by Beth Anne Loudermilk.