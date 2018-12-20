VHHS sees swimmers, divers final at state championship

During the first weekend in December, the Vestavia Hills High School swimming and diving team competed in the AHSAA Class 6A/7A state championships at Auburn University, where 15 athletes qualified for finals.

Both Grace Uldrich and Sam Campbell placed well in the girls and boys 50-yard freestyle, earning sixth (24.82 seconds) and fourth (22.26), respectively. Uldrich also placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke, tying her preliminary time of 1:00.04.

Teammate Christopher Rubin swam the 100-yard backstroke, too, and placed fifth (53.61). Earlier in the day he earned fourth in the 100-yard butterfly with 52.60, more than half a second faster than his prelims swim.

Two Rebels swam in the girls 500-yard freestyle. Sydney Nelson and Maddie Hunsberger placed eighth (5:22.72) and ninth (5:23.79), respectively. Nelson and Hunsberger also finaled in the 200-yard freestyle, placing 12th (2:01.31) and 13th (2:01.71), while teammate Adeline Carroll earned eighth with a time of 1:57.54.

On the boys side, Nick Velezis placed 12th (1:48.26) in the 200-yard freestyle and 12th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:01.96).

Carroll later came in 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.86), and teammate Rebecca Chow-Wah earned 14th in the 100-yard freestyle (57.25).

Vestavia Hills’ relays saw good swims as well, with the girls 200-yard medley team of Hunsberger, Chow-Wah, Gabrielle Velezis and Anne Lauren Ingram placing 14th (2:02.08) and the boys relay of Rubin, Campbell, Nick Velezis and Jonathan Huang earning seventh (1:43.13).

Carroll, Chow-Wah, Nelson and Uldrich later took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay, after dropping about a second and a half from their prelims swim to go 1:40.62, and the boys relay of Huang, Peter Shields, Shane Mackey and Chip Hwang placed 16th (1:38.33).

The Rebels finished off the meet with the 400-yard freestyle relay, during which the girls team of Carroll, Hunsberger, Nelson and Uldrich dropped nearly two seconds to swim 3:42.15 and earn fourth. The boys relay of Mackey, Shields, Nick Velezis and Rubin took 16th (3:28.00). 

VHHS divers Michael Helton and Chance Stephenson took 10th and 16th overall in the boys 1-meter diving.

