VHHS baseball looking to go from good to great

Staff photo. Vestavia Hills' Garrison Cherry pitches in a game last season. He combined with Colton Lewis to form a top pitching duo for the Rebels.

The Vestavia Hills High School baseball team is set up for success in 2019.

That’s because the Rebels have experienced and talented players returning at some of the most important spots on the diamond, according to head coach Jamie Harris.

“We’ve got guys back in positions I like having them back at,” he said.

The Rebels have nearly all of their pitching back from last season, along with their starting catcher and shortstop, to name a few spots. Colton Lewis and Garrison Cherry are not only the top two pitchers for Vestavia Hills, but two of the best pitchers in the area. Hinton Livings is a catcher with a “ton of experience,” and Harris called Ben Saway the “top shortstop” in Birmingham.

“If you have experience on the mound and you pitch and play defense, you’ve got a chance in every game,” Harris said.

Vestavia Hills won plenty of games last year, finishing the year with a 22-11 overall record and making the playoffs after being the runner-up in Class 7A, Area 5. But a rough Game 1 against Huntsville and a tough pitcher in Game 2 sent the Rebels home in the first round of the playoffs.

“We had a good year,” Harris said. “At Vestavia, the expectation is to have great years. There’s a history of winning state championships, and it’s been a long time. That’s definitely something we’re striving for, is to get us back there.”

Harris summed up the season by pointing to a day in mid-March, when they went to Auburn and played the two eventual 7A finalists — Auburn swept Hewitt-Trussville in the state final series. The Rebels fell to Hewitt 6-5, leaving the tying run on third base, and beat Auburn 4-2.

“The difference in not making the playoffs and winning the state championship in 7A is almost nonexistent,” Harris said. “You’ve just got to tee it up and get hot at the right time.”

Vestavia Hills will certainly need to get hot at the right time this spring, as the Rebels are in arguably the most challenging area in the state. Vestavia, Mountain Brook, Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park are all together again in Area 6. Back in 2015, the four teams held the top four spots in the 7A rankings, and all four should be competitive yet again.

“Different year, same old story,” Harris said. “It’s going to come down to one play, one hit, one error.”

On the field for the Rebels, Lewis and Cherry will be key at the top of the rotation, with the likes of Eli Sawyer, Graham Duncan, Ben Murphree, Eric Schroeder, Reilly Kimbrough and Grant Cherry among the arms expected to shoulder some of the load as well. Lewis is committed to Jacksonville State and is a key bat in the lineup. He also plays first base when not on the mound.

Harris mentioned several other seniors, such as Eston Hall, Jonathan Hand, Wells Dutton, Grant Cacace and Sean Smyth, who haven’t gotten much experience but have a great opportunity to contribute in their final season.

Aside from the traditional tough schedule, Vestavia is heading out to Phoenix, Arizona, in March to take part in the Coach Bob Invitational. The goal is to go somewhere outside of the norm and to play teams the Rebels don’t see anywhere else.

“It’s a good time to get away as a team and enjoy each others’ company and just focus on baseball for a little bit,” Harris said.

The ultimate success of the regular season comes down to the Rebels’ six area games in April, but the Rebels are focused more on enjoying the totality of the season. Harris hopes that translates to a great season in the end.

“I hope the story is one where we have a great time together and we grow together and whatever happens on the field, happens,” he said.