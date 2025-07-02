Vestavia 8U baseball team wins Braves Country Championship

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Michael Thomason The Vestavia 8U Blue Team won the Braves Country Championship in June 2025. Photo courtesy of Michael Thomason. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Michael Thomason The Vestavia 6U Blue team made it to the semifinals of the Braves Country Championship in June 2025. Photo courtesy of Michael Thomason. Prev Next

A couple of youth baseball teams from Vestavia Hills recently made waves on the regional scene.

The Vestavia Hills Rebels 8U Blue and 6U Blue teams each won the Braves Country Alabama State Championship, a tournament hosted by the Atlanta Braves on June 14-15. With the wins, both Vestavia teams were invited to play in the Braves Country Championship in Atlanta on June 28-29.

Playing against other state champions, the 8U Blue team won the title by beating the Georgia state champions, East Side Thunder, 7-1 in the finals.

The 6U Blue team made its run to the semifinals before falling to the eventual champion.

Each team took part in a ceremony at Truist Park, home of the Braves, and participated in a pregame parade ahead of the Braves’ game on June 27.

The 8U Blue team includes Luke Catanzano, Griffin Aubin, Parks Bell, Robbie Stephenson, Gaines Bradley, Truman Smith, Leo Brasfield, Sam Brewer, Trey Thomason, Ben Powell, Beau Brewer and Anders Fowler. The team’s head coach is Chris Brewer, and he is assisted by Michael Thomason and Allen Aubin.

Players on the 6U Blue team are Benjamin Burrow, Porter Rasberry, Charlie Nelson, Miller Brasfield, Pierce Thomason, James Nelson, Tripp Hogue, Drew Sitzler, Grady Barker and Luke Jones. The team is coached by Matt Jones, and he is assisted by Eric Sitzler, Michael Thomason, Logan Brasfield and Derrick Burrow.

Submitted by Michael Thomason