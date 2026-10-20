Rebels set for regional tournament

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Lillie Hill (14) during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

The high school volleyball postseason continues this week.

Vestavia Hills plays Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Class 6A North Super Regional at the Finley Center in Hoover.

The Rebels finished second in the Class 6A, Area 6 Tournament at Hewitt-Trussville, beating Hoover 3-0 (25-4, 25-18, 25-19) in the semifinals before falling to Hewitt-Trussville 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-20) in the championship match. Thompson won the Class 6A, Area 5 Tournament, beating Spain Park 3-2 in the final. The Warriors beat Vestavia Hills in both regular-season meetings, 2-0 at the Vestavia Hills Outdoor Contest on Aug. 29 and 3-0 on Oct. 6.

Winning the first match clinches a spot at the state tournament next week at the Birmingham CrossPlex. After that, the next two matches determine seeding for state. The winner plays the winner of Buckhorn and Hazel Green in a 1 p.m. semifinal, and the final and third-place match are at 9 a.m. Thursday.

View the Class 6A North bracket at this link.