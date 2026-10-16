Rebels advance past area volleyball tournament

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Lillie Hill (14) during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School’s volleyball team finished second in the Class 6A, Area 6 Tournament on Thursday at Hewitt-Trussville.

The Rebels beat Hoover 3-0 (25-4, 25-18, 25-19) in the semifinals before falling to Hewitt-Trussville 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-20) in the championship match.

Across the two matches, Lillie Hill had 29 digs, Elle Hill had 20 assists and Hollyn Smith had 16 kills.

As the Area 6 runner-up, Vestavia Hills advances to the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Finley Center in Hoover, where it plays Class 6A, Area 5 champion Thompson.