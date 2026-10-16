Rebels advance past area volleyball tournament

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Sports

Vestavia Hills High School’s volleyball team finished second in the Class 6A, Area 6 Tournament on Thursday at Hewitt-Trussville.

The Rebels beat Hoover 3-0 (25-4, 25-18, 25-19) in the semifinals before falling to Hewitt-Trussville 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-20) in the championship match.

Across the two matches, Lillie Hill had 29 digs, Elle Hill had 20 assists and Hollyn Smith had 16 kills.

As the Area 6 runner-up, Vestavia Hills advances to the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Finley Center in Hoover, where it plays Class 6A, Area 5 champion Thompson.