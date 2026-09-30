Rebels notch key win over Hoover

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Julia Eaton (13) serves during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School's volleyball team went 2-0 over the past week, beating Tuscaloosa County 3-0 and Hoover 3-1 to open area play unbeaten. That stretch pushed Vestavia Hills to 16-10 overall and 2-0 in 6A Area 6, good for first place.

Hollyn Smith led the offense with 21 kills, while Julia Eaton continued her strong play in the middle with 13 kills and seven blocks across seven sets.

Vestavia Hills hosts Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, then travels to Thompson next Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.