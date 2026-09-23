Rebels head into area play off a strong week at HeffStrong

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills teammates celebrate during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School's volleyball team stayed busy on the court over the past week, picking up wins in a variety of settings from a midweek home match to a grueling two-day tournament and a pair of road trips.

The Rebels opened the week with a win over Oak Mountain on Thursday, then went 4-2 at the HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend. Vestavia Hills went 3-1 in pool play, beating Ashville, Buckhorn and DAR with their only loss coming against Hartselle, then beat West Morgan in the gold bracket before falling to Spanish Fort in the quarterfinals.

The Rebels closed out the week with a win over Mortimer Jordan on Monday and a loss at James Clemens on Tuesday. That stretch pushed Vestavia Hills to 14-10 on the season.

Hollyn Smith continued to lead the way offensively with 45 kills over the week, while improved play from Clara Preskitt, who added 21 kills and 20 blocks, has bolstered the attack.

Vestavia Hills opens area play and celebrates Senior Night on Thursday against Tuscaloosa County. The Rebels then play at Hoover and host Hewitt-Trussville next week, both area games.