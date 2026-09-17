Rebels volleyball drops lone match, looks ahead to busy week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Lillie Hill (14) during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School's volleyball team dropped its lone match over the last week, falling to Spain Park 3-1, dropping the Rebels to 8-7 on the season.

Vestavia Hills hosts Oak Mountain on Thursday, then plays in the HeffStrong tournament over the weekend.

The Rebels also take on Mortimer Jordan, James Clemens and Tuscaloosa County next week.