Rebels volleyball splits two matches last week

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Sports

Vestavia Hills High School's volleyball team went 1-1 over the past week, falling to Briarwood before beating Moody, to move to 8-6 on the season.

Senior libero Lillie Hill recorded her 1,000th career dig in Tuesday's match against Moody.

Vestavia Hills is off Thursday and Saturday for a mid-season break before returning to action.