Rebels volleyball splits two matches last week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Lillie Hill (14) during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School's volleyball team went 1-1 over the past week, falling to Briarwood before beating Moody, to move to 8-6 on the season.

Senior libero Lillie Hill recorded her 1,000th career dig in Tuesday's match against Moody.

Vestavia Hills is off Thursday and Saturday for a mid-season break before returning to action.