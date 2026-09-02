Rebels volleyball looking to rebound after tough week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills' Julia Eaton (13) serves during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School's volleyball team endured a rough week, dropping three matches, including a loss to Thompson in the debut of the Vestavia Hills Outdoor Match at Wald Park last Saturday.

The Rebels also fell to Mountain Brook and Homewood, dropping to 7-5 on the season.

Junior middle blocker Julia Eaton continued her strong play, totaling 16 blocks across 11 sets over the week.

Vestavia Hills hosts Briarwood on Thursday before traveling to Moody on Tuesday.