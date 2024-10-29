Rebels make return to state tournament

× 1 of 38 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia Hills celebrates match win and advances to the final four during the Elight Eight Class 7A State volleyball tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 38 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia Hills celebrates match win and advances to the final four during the Elight Eight Class 7A State volleyball tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 38 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Vestavia Hills player Millie BUrgess blocks the ball during the Elight Eight Class 7A State volleyball tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex on October 29, 2024. The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball program is eager to become a mainstay at the Class 7A state tournament once again. The Rebels got back there for the second time in the last five years and made a good showing for themselves Tuesday.

The Rebels defeated Fairhope in the opening round of the tournament held at the Birmingham CrossPlex, winning in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.

Millie Burgess led the team with 15 kills, 12 digs and two blocks in the match. Jordan Madsen added 12 kills and six digs. Lillie Hill contributed 14 digs, three aces and two assists.

Vestavia took on Bob Jones in the semifinals Tuesday evening, but the Patriots knocked off the Rebels in straight sets, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21.

Vestavia Hills finished the year with a 31-15 record.

“We wanted this to be one of our goals,” Vestavia Hills head coach Ashley Hardee said. “We haven’t advanced in the state tournament since 2020. In that time, we wanted to move through area, get to the state tournament and be able to play in games like this.”

The Rebels were not intimidated by the big stage, competing against a Bob Jones team that will be making its third straight appearance in the state title match.

Hardee was pleased with the way his team finished the season strong. Vestavia had a lull in the second half of the season, a stretch the team was not playing at its full potential. But throughout the postseason, the Rebels certainly appeared to belong with the state’s best.

“We hadn’t been here in a while, so this is good,” he said. “But I don’t think we’re done yet either.”

Hardee also labeled the season a success. Seniors Caroline O’Neill, Madsen, Emily Byrket, Ava Scott Windham, Ella Wisdom and Piper Metty helped lead Vestavia back down a path it hopes to traverse much more often in the future.

“Very proud of them,” Hardee said.