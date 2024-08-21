Rebels motivated to make push this fall

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Vestavia Hills’ Jordan Madsen (3) hits the ball at the net in a match against Northridge at Braasch-Hatchett Court on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team has not forgotten the sour taste left behind by the conclusion of last season.

The Rebels were a top 10 team in Class 7A at the conclusion of the regular season, but they faltered in the area tournament and saw their season end prematurely.

“We lost out before we wanted to be done, so that’s serving as extra motivation,” Vestavia Hills head coach Ashley Hardee said.

A quality group of seniors departed from that team, but another quality group is ready to step in and make the most of the 2024 campaign.

This year’s senior class is the first that Hardee has seen all the way through high school, as he’s entering his fourth year leading the program.

“We’ve had some good teams in the past and this group has already been closer; the team chemistry is the best it’s been since I’ve been here,” he said.

The six seniors spoke at a local media day event recently about making the most of their final seasons.

“We’re going to be good leaders, talk, have good energy and move on. We kind of established that from the beginning,” said one of those seniors, Jordan Madsen.

Madsen’s comments reflect her newfound status as a team captain, and she is a third-year starter on the outside.

Emily Byrket will assume the role of primary setter for the Rebels, as they switch to a formation with just one setter this fall.

Caroline O’Neill and Piper Metty play on the back row as defensive specialists. They are both in the mix to don the libero jersey, one that was manned by standout Audrey Vielguth the last several years.

Ava Scott Windham and Emma Wisdom are the other seniors, and both have the capability to play multiple spots on the front row.

“This will be one of the tallest teams I’ve had here,” Hardee said. “That’s going to allow us to be more physical and have a little more of a blocking presence than in years past.”

Beyond the senior class, junior Millie Burgess has emerged as an offensive threat. Burgess got her first varsity experience as an outside hitter last fall and appears to be in line for a breakout season.

Marley Cowen has also stood out with her height and blocking ability.

Also making the varsity roster this fall were Emma Falkner, Kate Scot Hayes, Lillie Hill, Hill Hudlow, Ellie Mitchell, Claire Ogden, Kendall Roberts, Molly Mac Sharp and Caroline Stricklin.

“We’re making the most of every moment we have,” Wisdom said. “We want to set the example for the girls that will be seniors next year and show them that it’s important to be together as one. It’s important to show them that we really want to succeed this year and want to get as far as we possibly can.”

The Rebels will be competing in a new look Class 7A, Area 5 this season with Hewitt-Trussville, Huntsville, Albertville and Grissom. The top two teams in the area tournament will advance to the North Super Regional in Huntsville.

In other matches in the regular season, Vestavia will face the likes of Briarwood, Hoover, Huntsville, Pelham, Thompson and McGill-Toolen. The Rebels will play in tournaments hosted by Hoover, Spain Park, Thompson, Homewood and Gulf Shores.