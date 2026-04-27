Vestavia Swim and Dive Association gearing up for summer season

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Facebook page Children participate in the Vestavia Swim and Dive Association swim and dive teams.

The Vestavia Swim and Dive Association is gearing up for its 2026 summer season for children ages 5-18.

Children are eligible to participate if they can swim 25 yards independently, and the program lasts from May 26 to July 31. Swim evaluations will be conducted at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at Wald Park from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 15, and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 16.

Children will be divided into the following swim groups:

Minnows — No swim team experience; able to swim somewhat but not 25 yards yet

No swim team experience; able to swim somewhat but not 25 yards yet Guppies — New to swimming; able to swim 25 yards, but do not know strokes

New to swimming; able to swim 25 yards, but do not know strokes Turtles — Beginner swimmers; able to swim 25 yards easily but only know one to two strokes

— Beginner swimmers; able to swim 25 yards easily but only know one to two strokes Dolphins — Intermediate swimmers; swim easily for a longer distance; know three to four strokes; working on technique and improving speed

— Intermediate swimmers; swim easily for a longer distance; know three to four strokes; working on technique and improving speed Sharks — Advanced swimmers; know all the strokes; able to swim long distances with ease and have participated in swim team for multiple summers

The cost to participate is $225 for swimming or dividing, or $350 for both. There is a $20 discount for a sibling of another participant in the program. The registration cost includes a swim cap and a T-shirt.

A mandatory parent meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 16.

Parents can register their children here.