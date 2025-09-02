Vestavia student makes 2025 Bassmaster All-State Fishing Team

× Expand Still shot from video on Andy Thrower Facebook page Anderson Thrower of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is one of 33 students across the country to make the 2025 Bassmaster All-State Fishing Team.

A student from Vestavia Hills is among 33 of the top high school anglers in the country, according to Bassmaster.

Anderson Thrower of Vestavia Hills was one of two Alabamians named to the 2025 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team. The other is Thomas Turnbull of Crane Hill.

The students were selected for this honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.

To be considered for the All-State Fishing Team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.

B.A.S.S. received nearly 200 nominations from across 25 states. From these, judges selected 33 student anglers to make the All-State Fishing Team. Additionally, 31 students received honorable mentions recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.

There were four students from Alabama who made the honorable mention list. They were Zac Arnold of Cullman, Mason Martin of Harvest, Brayden Tisdale of Opp and Colton Trotter of Rehobeth.

“Congratulations to this outstanding group of high school anglers,” said Glenn Cale, the B.A.S.S. tournament manager for the college, high school and junior series. “I am extremely proud of the work you put in not just on the water, but in the classroom and your community as well.”

A second panel of judges will review the nominations of the 33 All-State team members and select the 12 members of the 2025 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team. As in All-State judging, criteria include success in high school fishing tournaments, involvement in conservation efforts and other community service activities.

The 12 finalists will be honored at the 2026 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic, to be held March 13-15 in Knoxville.

See all 33 students who made the 2025 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.