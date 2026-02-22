Vestavia spring 2026 tennis registration open through March 1

× Expand Adobe stock photo Tennis ball with racket on the tennis court. Sport, recreation concept Tennis game. Tennis ball with racket on the tennis court. Sport, recreation concept

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is partnering with the Birmingham Tennis Academy to offer tennis programs for spring 2026.

The programs are open to children ages 5-18 as well as adults, and registration is open through March 1 here.

Here is a breakdown of the various programs offered: