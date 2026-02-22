Vestavia spring 2026 tennis registration open through March 1

×
Adobe stock photo
Tennis ball with racket on the tennis court. Sport, recreation concept
Tennis game. Tennis ball with racket on the tennis court. Sport, recreation concept
The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is partnering with the Birmingham Tennis Academy to offer tennis programs for spring 2026.
The programs are open to children ages 5-18 as well as adults, and registration is open through March 1 here.
Here is a breakdown of the various programs offered:
- The Red Ball Program: This program is designed to provide a fun introduction to tennis for children ages 5 to 8. It will focus on developing hand-eye coordination, agility and the fundamental skills of tennis.
- The Orange Ball Program: This program is designed for children under the age of 11 who have had an introduction to the sport of tennis. It aims to guide students into competitive tennis by continuing to develop their fundamental skills while introducing them to match play.
- Juniors Development Program: This program is designed for beginning junior tennis players ages 11-18. It is ideal for those with limited match experience. The program emphasizes technique and strategy through engaging drills and match play. Participants will be grouped based on their skill levels.
- Adult Co-Ed Beginner: This program is designed for beginning adults. It is ideal for those with limited match experience. The program emphasizes technique and strategy through engaging drills and match play. Participants will be grouped based on their skill levels.
- Adult Co-Ed Intermediate :This program is designed for intermediate adults. It is ideal for those with some match experience. The program emphasizes technique and strategy through engaging drills and match play. Participants will be grouped based on their skill levels.