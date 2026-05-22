Rebels cap impressive postseason run with 3rd-place finish

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Lilly Ferguson (23) during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Lilly Ferguson (23) during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) and Hannah Walker (17) celebrate during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) and Hannah Walker (17) celebrate during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) and Hannah Walker (17) celebrate during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Chloe Leahy (14) and Hannah Walker (17) celebrate during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Kate Flanagan (23) during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Addison Ferrell (00) during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Addison Ferrell (00) during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Kate Flanagan (23) during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Tournament Softball Vestavia Hills' Hannah Walker (17) during a state tournament game on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills High School softball team did not have the look of a group of players making their first trip to the Class 7A state tournament.

The Rebels showed up in Oxford at Choccolocco Park and left as the third-place team in 7A after an impressive state tournament.

Vestavia won its first two games of the day Wednesday, advancing to the winner's bracket final. The Rebels fell to Thompson, then fell in the semifinal game to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday.

Vestavia Hills began the tournament with a 4-2 win over Central-Phenix City. All the runs in the game were scored in the first three innings, and the Rebels were able to hold the lead for the duration. Olivia Adkins had three hits, including two doubles and a run batted in. Ryanne Head also notched three hits in the game. Chloe Leahy knocked in a pair of runs as well. Kate Flanagan threw the complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits, with eight strikeouts.

The Rebels then earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over Austin, going up 4-0 in the third inning and hanging on despite Austin's three-run fifth inning.

Flanagan led the offense with two hits and an RBI, while Adkins and Head each notched a pair of hits as well. Addison Ferrell, Ava Scott Gay and Hannah Walker each notched an RBI. Lilly Ferguson went the distance in the circle, allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out 10.

Thompson then used an 11-run fourth inning to break the game open and win 13-7 to advance to the state championship game. Head still had a strong game offensively, piling up three hits and three RBIs. Flanagan also had two more hits and an RBI.

Vestavia's season came to an end Thursday in a 14-4 loss to Hewitt-Trussville. The game was closer than it appeared, as the Rebels took the lead early and held a 3-1 lead until the fifth inning. Hewitt scored three in the fifth and 10 in the sixth to finish off the game. Julia Rose had three hits, with a double and an RBI. Flanagan drove in a pair, while Head and Walker each registered two hits.

Hewitt-Trussville went on to beat Thompson twice in the final to capture the state championship.

The state tournament appearance was Vestavia's first since 2021. The Rebels finished the season with a record of 44-10.