Vestavia offers football camp for boys entering grades 7-9

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Sports

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is partnering with Vestavia Hills High School to offer a football camp on June 23-25 for boys entering grades 7-9.

The cost is $130, and registration can be completed online here.

Another football camp will be offered July 27-29 for boys entering grades 1-6. The cost for that camp is $165.

For more information, contact William Laatsch at wlaatsch@vhal.org.