Vestavia offers football camp for boys entering grades 7-9

× Expand File photo The Pizitz Middle School Pirates attempt a 2-point conversion in the second half of the seventh grade football metro championship game between Pizitz and Berry Middle School at Spain Park High School’s Jaguar Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is partnering with Vestavia Hills High School to offer a football camp on June 23-25 for boys entering grades 7-9.

The cost is $130, and registration can be completed online here.

Another football camp will be offered July 27-29 for boys entering grades 1-6. The cost for that camp is $165.

For more information, contact William Laatsch at wlaatsch@vhal.org.