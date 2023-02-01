Rebels host National Signing Day celebration

1 of 25
Savannah Gann, a Sewanee University commit, smiles on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Jamie Harris, head baseball coach, speaks about Hudson Walburn, a Jacksonville State University commit, Ryan Vermillion, a Jacksonville State University commit, Jackson Harris, a Samford University commit, Jable Ramey, a Huntingdon College commit, and Christopher Johnston, an Auburn University commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Monterious Adams, head wrestling coach, speaks about Cale Tucker, a Wartburg College commit, Harris Mitchell, a Kent State commit, and Clay Johnston, a Northern Michigan commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Richard Anderson, head cross-country and track and field coach, speaks about Alex Leath, a University of Virginia commit, and Will Jordan, a Samford University commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia Hills athletes don their college ballcaps on National Signing Day, as the Rebels signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Ashley Hardee, head volleyball coach, speaks about Savannah Gann, a Sewanee University commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Robert Evans, head football coach, speaks about Benjamin Keene, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Katherine Terino, assistant cross-country and track and field coach, speaks about Alex Leath, a University of Virginia commit, and Will Jordan, a Samford University commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
John Simmons, head softball coach, speaks about Kayla Franklin, a Chipola College commit, and Miah Simmons, a University of Mobile commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Miah Simmons, a University of Mobile commit, smiles on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Robert Evans, head boys golf coach, speaks about Parker Moellinger, a University of Richmond commit, Dillan Wade, a Wallace State at Hanceville commit, and Ward Harris, a University of Tennessee at Chattanooga commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Brigid Meadow, head girls soccer coach, speaks about Amanda McFarlin, a Mississippi College commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Randy Nance, head boys lacrosse coach, speaks about Will Bond, a University of Alabama at Huntsville commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Oliver Aaron, head boys tennis coach, speaks about Jake Anthony, a UAB commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Patrick Davis, head boys basketball coach, speaks about Win Miller, a Belmont University commit, on National Signing Day, as students at Vestavia Hills High School signed their National Letters of Intent to participate in college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.
VESTAVIA HILLS -- On Feb. 1, Vestavia Hills High School recognized its senior class of student-athletes who have committed to play their respective sports at the next level.
The day is recognized as National Signing Day, even though many of the athletes recognized have already signed at their future schools.
Here is a list of the student-athletes honored:
Wrestling
- Clay Johnston, Northern Michigan University
- Harris Mitchell, Kent State University
- Cale Tucker, Wartburg College
Softball
- Miah Simmons, University of Mobile
- Kayla Franklin, Chipola College
Boys Basketball
- Win Miller, Belmont University
Baseball
- Jackson Harris, Samford University
- Christopher Johnston, Auburn University
- Jable Ramey, Huntingdon College
- Ryan Vermillion, Jacksonville State University
- Hudson Walburn, Jacksonville State University
Girls Soccer
- Amanda McFarlin, Mississippi College
Boys Track and Field
- Alex Leath, University of Virginia
- Will Jordan, Samford University
Golf
- Ward Harris, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
- Parker Moellinger, University of Richmond
- Dillan Wade, Wallace State Community College
Football
- Benjamin Keene, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Boys Tennis
- Jake Anthony, UAB
Lacrosse
- William Bond, UAH
Volleyball
- Savannah Gann, Sewanee: The University of the South