Vestavia Hills youth volleyball registration open until July 31

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Girls practice serves at the Vestavia Hills Rec Center in 2019.

Youth volleyball registration in Vestavia Hills remains open through July 31.

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department volleyball program is designed for girls in grades 3-8. Practices are scheduled to start Aug. 12, and games should start with an Aug. 24 jamboree and end by Oct. 26, athletics coordinator Mike Sullivan said.

There will be eight regular season games and then playoffs, and all games are played at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway, Sullivan said. There will be eight girls per team. Last year, about 150 girls were in the league, he said. As of Thursday, about 120 girls had registered so far this year, he said.

Parents can register their girls here. The cost is $140 per player. For more information, contact Sullivan at 205-978-0167 or msullivan@vhal.org.