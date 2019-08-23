Vestavia Hills Youth Football partnering with aTeam Ministries for childhood cancer fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brantley Bowden. aTeam ministries Go GOLD Games flyer.

We as a league are really excited to partner with aTeam Ministries this year for our first ever GoGOLD Games for September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The VHYF Board has purchased neon gold socks for each of the teams to wear on your designated GO GOLD GAME and we will donate the gate proceeds for these specific games.

"aTeam Ministries" is a non-profit organization focused on providing support to families fighting childhood cancer. We know the players, teams and cheer squads will love pulling together for a special night.

Be on the lookout for the social media push and share away. Come to the games, donate, snag a t-shirt and show your support!!

1) Event Name: Little Rebels "Go GOLD Games" benefiting aTeam Ministries *September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month - Gold is their ribbon color*

2) DETAILS:

9/3– Tuesday 6 p.m. - 4th grade team (vs Trussville); 7:15 p.m. - 6th grade, vs both Vestavia teams

9/5- Thursday 6 p.m. - 3rd grade (vs Hoover); 7:15 p.m. - 5th grade vs both Vestavia teams

9/16 - Monday 6 p.m. -1st/2nd grade team vs Thompson; 7:15 p.m. - 5th grade Blue vs Oak Mountain

3.) Buy a shirt to wear to school on the day of your game at these links. Shirts are not mandatory.

Submitted by Brantley Bowden.