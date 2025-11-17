Vestavia Hills varsity, JV, middle school cheerleaders win state

The cheerleading programs in Vestavia Hills City Schools scored victories again at last week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state championship competition.

Both the varsity and junior varsity squads at Vestavia Hills High School won their third straight 7A state championship, and the squad from Liberty Park Middle School also won a state championship.

This past February, the previous JV squad at the high school won their third straight national championship at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Nationals competition in Orlando, and the varsity squad was second in the nation, competing against 48 other teams.