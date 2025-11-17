Vestavia Hills varsity, JV, middle school cheerleaders win state

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills High S The Vestavia Hills High School varsity cheerleading squad won the 2025 7A state championship in November 2025 — its third state championship in a row..

The cheerleading programs in Vestavia Hills City Schools scored victories again at last week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state championship competition.

Both the varsity and junior varsity squads at Vestavia Hills High School won their third straight 7A state championship, and the squad from Liberty Park Middle School also won a state championship.

× Expand Photo from Liberty Park Middle S The Liberty Park Middle School cheerleading squad won a 2025 state championship in November 2025.

This past February, the previous JV squad at the high school won their third straight national championship at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Nationals competition in Orlando, and the varsity squad was second in the nation, competing against 48 other teams.