Rebels shut out Tuscaloosa County

Vestavia Hills halfback Bruce Littleton (22) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills wide receiver Chase Webb (2) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills defensive end Logan Richter (2) tackles Tuscaloosa County's Chardarius Hutchins (1) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills safety William Cross (21) and defensive end Logan Richter (2) block a field goal during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills wide receiver Carson Mann (5) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills players study film during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
With teammates assisting Vestavia Hills safety Ben Ponder (15) makes a tackle during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia captains prepare to take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
The Vestavia Hills marching band entertain the crowd before a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills kicker Owen Simpson (13) kicks the extra point during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
The Vestavia Hills marching band entertain the crowd before a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills wide receiver Luke Stubbs (14) is taken down by Tuscaloosa County defensive back Zykylan Mays (5) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans addresses his team after their 42 to 0 win over Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills players pause for the 4th quarter Lowering of the Colors during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia cheerleaders lead their team onto the field during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) hands the ball off to wide receiver Carson Mann (5) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills quarterback Price LaMaster (9) hands the ball off to Vestavia Hills running back Patton Cook (38) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills quarterback Price LaMaster (9) throws the ball to wide receiver Hayes Hudson (10) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills quarterback Price LaMaster (9) holds the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills wide receiver Zach Laws (3) is tackled by Tuscaloosa County defensive lineman Blake Christian (42) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) dives into the endzone during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans observes his players during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
The Vestavia Hills marching band entertain the crowd before a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills offensive lineman Landon Page (64) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills players support their teammates from the sidelines during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Tuscaloosa County's Chardarius Hutchins (1) is tackled by Vestavia Hills safety Ben Ponder (15) and safety Walker Hogue (26) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
Vestavia Hills linebacker Daniel Richardson (18) covers Tuscaloosa County wide receiver Ryan Nichols (83) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong.
VESTAVIA HILLS – Vestavia Hills scored 35 first-half points and rolled to a 42-0 Class 7A, Region 3 win over visiting Tuscaloosa County on Friday.
Quarterback Charlie Taaffe completed 11-of-15 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed six times for 89 yards and two more scores to pace the Rebels (4-4, 4-2 in region). Carson Mann rushed for 63 yards and Carson Purdy rushed five times for 50 yards and a 21-yard touchdown run. Landon Page also scored on a 1-yard run.
Taaffe’s touchdown passes came on throws of 29 yards to Luke Stubbs and 35 yards to Zachary Laws. Laws led the Rebels with three catches for 83 yards, while Stubbs finished with 75 yards on four reception.
In all, Vestavia Hills totaled 511 yards, 269 on the ground and 242 through the air. The Rebels did so in just 15:36 time of possession.
The Vestavia Hills defense allowed just 258 total yards. Owen Wilbanks intercepted a pass. Spence Hanna led the defense with seven solo tackles and four assisted tackles.
For Tuscaloosa County (0-8, 0-4), quarterback Carter Dotson finished 11-of-17 for 120 yards. Kamorri Jackson rushed 19 times for 86 yards. Austin Cherry led the receivers with five catches for 61 yards.
Vestavia Hills closes out Class 7A, Region 3 play next week at rival Hoover, who claimed the region title with an overtime win at Thompson on Friday.
