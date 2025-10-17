Rebels strike fast to bury Tuscaloosa County, 56-10

× Expand Vestavia captains, Caleb Boylan (53), Major Weaver (1), Josh Arendall (93) and Walker Hogue (26) walk out for the coin toss for the Vestavia and Prattville game October 3, 2025 at Thompson Reynolds Stadium at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by Lindsay Handey

NORTHPORT — A 65-yard touchdown run by Lucas Stubbs on the opening play of the game set the tone for a 28-point first quarter and a 56-10 Vestavia Hills win at Tuscaloosa County on Friday.

The Rebels (6-2 overall, 4-2 Class 7A, Region 3) used 44 plays to rack up 465 yards on offense. The win sets up a showdown with rival Hoover in the Region 3 finale Oct. 24.

“I’m proud of our players for playing good football and putting the game away in the first half. That’s what good teams do, and we’re a good team,” said VHHS head coach Robert Evans. “Next week is why you get into coaching. Big game, big stakes, great rivalry. Hoover may be the most talented team in the region, and we’ll have to play clean to have a chance to win. Our kids believe we can beat anyone on a given night, and so do I.”

Price LaMaster started the game under center, completing 10-for-10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for an 8-yard touchdown that gave the Rebels a 14-0 lead. Noah Boylan scored twice in the first quarter from 11 and 4 yards out.

Tuscaloosa County got on the board late in the first half with a 24-yard field goal, but LaMaster connected with Will Ainsworth for a 16-yard touchdown to give Vestavia a 35-3 halftime lead.

Boylan and Stubbs each finished with more than 100 total yards. Boylan finished with 111 yards — 88 on nine carries and 23 on two receptions — and Stubbs had 121 yards — 85 on two carries and 36 on four receptions. Major Weaver led the ground game with 13 carries for 92 yards and a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Carter Stagner scored twice in the second half for the Rebels on runs of 11 and 44 yards. He finished with 56 yards. The two scores answered an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter by Tuscaloosa County’s CJ Hutchins, which was set up by a 58-yard kickoff return.

Vestavia collected 24 first downs and went 3-for-3 on third down. The Rebels saw 17 players touch the ball on offense, including three quarterbacks. Sloan Morgan (6) and Gray Prier (2) split the PATs.

Vestavia and Hoover are two of four teams that will enter the final week of Region 3 action with a 4-2 record behind Thompson (5-1). Kickoff at Buddy Anderson Field at Reynolds Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

