Gritty Rebels fall short against Thompson

VESTAVIA HILLS — This game had more Sawyer flavor than a Mark Twain novel.

Vestavia Hills High School quarterback Eli Sawyer and Thompson signal-caller Sawyer Pate dueled in a Class 7A, Region 3 matchup that felt much closer than the 35-21 final score in favor of the Warriors.

“It was an all-out battle,” said Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson.

Pate was nearly perfect for top-ranked Thompson, completing 25-of-29 passes for 339 yards and four touchdowns to as many receivers. The Rebels’ Sawyer finished 14-of-27 for 203 yards and an interception. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Sawyer said of the Thompson quarterback. “He’s going to do great things in college and the rest of this season.”

Before the stands were completely full, Thompson was already on the board. Pate found running back Jermel Gaiters for a 5-yard score barely one minute into the game, a touchdown set up by a 57-yard pass to Tre Roberson.

Thompson (7-0, 5-0) scored again four minutes later when Pate connected with Sam Reynolds for a 1-yard touchdown. The Rebels (5-2, 3-2) didn’t fold, answering with a 13-play, 80-yard drive capped by Sawyer’s 1-yard touchdown plunge. The speed of the Warriors, however, became a problem. Thompson responded 39 seconds later when Pate connected with Michael Pettway for a 78-yard touchdown.

As the game neared halftime, Vestavia Hills cut the deficit to 21-14 after Jake Levant found the end zone from 4 yards out. This came one drive after the Rebels were called for holding on what would have been an 80-yard touchdown from Sawyer to Chandler Merrill.

On the first drive of the second half, Sawyer was intercepted by Thompson’s Ja’Vone Williams.

“I think we shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Sawyer said. “They’re a really good team. We played hard. I was proud of our offense. We moved the ball pretty well. But we made a couple key mistakes that cost us.”

After forcing back-to-back Thompson punts, the Rebels missed some tackles and Gaiters went 75 yards to put the Warriors up 28-14 late in the third quarter.

“We gave up too many big plays,” Anderson said. “They’ve got a good football team. Our guys played with toughness and grit. We just let them have too many big plays. We can’t let them have that. Our guys played until the end. They played whistle to whistle.”

Pate threw his fourth touchdown on the next drive, a 20-yard strike to Roberson to go up 35-14. The Rebels scored on another 1-yard Sawyer keeper with 7:56 to play to make it 35-21. Vestavia Hills had two more drives in the final quarter but both stalled.

“Two years in a row they’ve been one of the best teams in this state, and we’ve played them really tough (both years),” Sawyer said. "They’re No. 1 for a reason.”

Gaiters finished with 146 yards on 11 carries for the Warriors. He also caught five passes for 44 yards. Roberson caught six passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. Pettway grabbed three balls for 82 yards and a score, and Reynolds hauled in 10 receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown.

For Vestavia Hills, Landon Neese rushed 13 times for 74 yards. AJ Powell added 61 yards on 14 carries. Jackson Trottman was the Rebels’ leading receiver with 59 yards on three catches. Peyton Walraven had three receptions for 38 yards.

Thompson hosts Mountain Brook next week in a battle Region 3’s undefeated teams. Vestavia Hills plays at Hoover next week in a rivalry game that dates back to 1972.

“They’re good,” Sawyer said. “Hoover is always good. We play them at the Met, so it’ll be a good environment. I’m ready for the challenge.”

