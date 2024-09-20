Rebels fall, but give Thompson tough test

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Thompson kicker John Mcguire's (37) kick is almost blocked by Vestavia Hills safety Walker Hogue (26) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) looks for a receiver during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills linebacker Daniel Richardson (18) protects the line of scrimmage during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia players study film during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Thompson running back Michael Dujon (5) is tackled by Vestavia Hills linebacker Nick Williams (5) and linebacker Grayson Bruno (8) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans questions an official call during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills halfback Bruce Littleton (22) is taken down by Thompson defensive back Payton Lewis (6) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) is pursued by Thompson defensive lineman Jared Smith (4) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn's (12) pass is almost blocked by Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Josh Arendall (93) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills linebacker Daniel Richardson (18) tackles Thompson running back Michael Dujon (5) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) looks for a receiver during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia students cheer on their team during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia players rush the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia captains defensive lineman Yates Bannon (9), wide receiver Hollis Smith (25), wide receiver Talan Turner (28) and safety William Cross (21) approach midfield before a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong The Bochnak Family celebrate Senior Night before a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia players warm up before a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills kicker Hudson Meek (98) warms up before a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans speaks to his team after their 17 to 38 loss during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Thompson linebacker Chancellor Strown (10) pressures Vestavia Hills quarterback Price LaMaster (9) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Price LaMaster (9) runs the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills halfback Bruce Littleton (22) looks for an opening in the line of scrimmage during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Price LaMaster (9) hands off the ball to halfback Bruce Littleton (22) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia players pause for the 4th quarter lowering of the flag during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) fakes a handoff to wide receiver Smith King (23) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Thompson defensive back Payton Lewis (6) breaks up a pass to Vestavia Hills wide receiver Luke Stubbs (14) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia marching band entertains the crowd during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia players watch their teammates during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills kicker Owen Simpson (13) punts the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills defensive lineman Yates Bannon (9) makes a tackle during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 30 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills kicker Owen Simpson (13) kicks the extra point during a game between Vestavia Hills and Thompson on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

VESTAVIA HILLS – Vestavia Hills High School made the first big play on Friday night with Thompson in town. And, for the most part, the script that Rebels coach Robert Evans and his staff formed worked to perfection.

But three plays – all resulting in defensive touchdowns for Thompson – flipped the script enough for the No. 3 ranked Warriors to escape with a closer-than-the-score suggested 38-17 Class 7A, Region 3 victory over the homestanding Rebels.

“The name of the game is turnovers,” said Evans, whose team turned the ball over five times. “They got ‘em and we didn’t. Their five-star [Anquon Fegans] made a bunch of five-star plays tonight. He made two huge plays in the second half. That’s why he’s going to Auburn and is probably going to make a lot of money.”

Before we get to the turnovers, which were obviously huge, let’s start with the beginning. Evans called for an onside kickoff to begin the game and it was executed perfectly with Leyton Downey recovering Owen Simpson’s kickoff at the Thompson 45-yard line.

“Our roster was decimated going in,” Evans said. “We knew we needed to steal some possessions. We saw something on tape we really liked and we were willing to gamble. It also ensured, they got so many good returners, that they were not going to take a kick back to start the game.”

Instead, the Rebels offense turned it into a 7-0 lead when tight end Will Ainsworth recovered a teammate’s fumble in the end zone. After a three-and-out by the Thompson offense, the Rebels built the lead to 10-0 on a 21-yard field goal by Simpson. Not long afterward, however, the turnover problem began. Payton Lewis intercepted Charlie Taaffe on the Rebels 41-yard line and Michael Dujon covered the entire distance two plays later.

On the second play of Vestavia’s next possession, Thompson defensive end Jared Smith grabbed an errant pass and raced 20 yards into the end zone to give the Warriors a 14-10 lead.

However, Vestavia didn’t fold. The Rebels answered with a 16-play, 80-yard drive that culminated with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Taaffe. Vestavia carried that 17-14 lead into halftime.

The Rebels took the second half kickoff and methodically moved down the field with the running game. However, the threat ended on a Fegans interception on first down from the 13-yard line. Fegans returned the interception to the 22-yard line and the Thompson offense covered the distance in nine plays with Dujon scoring on a 2-yard run.

Not long after, a banged up Vestavia team, which had 32 players on the injury report coming in, got more banged up. The Rebels were already without starting running back William Tonsmeire, who left in the second quarter with an injury, and then they lost Taaffe on the ensuing possession. Taaffe was replaced by fellow sophomore Price LaMaster.

But the Rebels still steadily moved down the field and eventually faced a third-and-3 from the 6-yard line. LaMaster tried to get the first down with his legs, but, while fighting for yardage, Fegans ripped the ball away and raced down the field for a game-altering 93-yard touchdown to give the Warriors a 28-17 lead. Three plays later, Thompson defensive back Micah Fleming turned an interception into a 41-yard touchdown with just over seven minutes remaining.

“Probably the most unusual game I’ve ever been around,” said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman.

Thompson (4-1 overall, 3-0 in region) had just 33 offensive snaps and 253 offensive yards. Dujon had 15 carries for 187 yards. Vestavia ran 75 plays for 319 yards with 204 yards coming on the ground. But the Rebels (1-4, 1-2) couldn’t overcome the turnovers.

“Our game plan was to go right at them,” Evans said. “If you go side to side and get cute with them, they make you pay. Their five stars played like five stars tonight. But our kids fought their guts out and I wouldn’t trade ours for the world.”

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.