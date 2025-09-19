Rebels fall 35-3 to Thompson in top-5 showdown

× 1 of 25 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Vestavia quarterback Price LaMaster looks downfield for an open receiver. High School Football game action Thompson vs. Vestavia Hills Friday September 19, 2025 at Thompson Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 2 of 25 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Vestavia WR Luke Stubbs has a pass broken up in the first half. High School Football game action Thompson vs. Vestavia Hills Friday September 19, 2025 at Thompson Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 3 of 25 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Vestavia students get loud in the first half. High School Football game action Thompson vs. Vestavia Hills Friday September 19, 2025 at Thompson Warrior Stadium in Alabaster, Alabama. ALABASTER — The Vestavia Hills High School football team fell to Thompson in a matchup of top-five Class 7A teams Friday night.

The Warriors used a dominant second-half surge to take down the Rebels 35-3.

Vestavia Hills (3-2, 1-2 Region 3) played without starting quarterback Charlie Taaffe but trailed only 7-3 at halftime after Sloan Morgan connected on a 19-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

The Warriors (4-1, 3-0) wasted no time pulling away after the break. Kamorri Jackson opened the third quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Trent Seaborn followed with a pair of scoring passes — first to Trey Knight and then to Dedrick Kimbrough — to make it 28-3 heading into the fourth.

Seaborn and Knight linked up again for a 6-yard touchdown in the final frame to cap the win.

Seaborn finished 18-of-25 for 292 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Knight caught two touchdowns, while Darion Moseley led all receivers with three catches for 101 yards and a score.

Vestavia Hills quarterback Price LeMaster, starting in place of Taaffe, went 12-of-26 for 69 yards with one interception.

Thompson has now won the last 12 meetings in the series to improve to a 18-14 edge in the series.

Next week, Vestavia Hills takes its open date, while Thompson pays a visit to Clay-Chalkville.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.