Rebels suffer 1st loss

× Expand David Leong Vestavia team captains take the field before a game between Vestavia Hills and A.H. Parker on Thurs, Aug. 20, 2026, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School’s football team suffered its first loss of the season, falling 49-0 to Thompson in Friday night’s Class 6A, Region 3 opener.

Thompson’s Trent Seaborn was nearly unstoppable through the air, completing 19 of 22 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Seaborn became the leading passer in AHSAA history in the game.

He found CJ Cowley for a 14-yard score on Thompson’s opening drive, then connected with Darion Moseley on a 73-yard touchdown and Dedrick Kimbrough on a 29-yard score, both in the second quarter, as Thompson built a 28-0 halftime lead.

Cowley added a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as well, giving him a hand in two of Thompson’s four first-half scores. Latrell Sanders, Nic McKissic and Josiah Finley each added short rushing touchdowns in the second half to complete the rout.

Vestavia’s offense managed 122 total yards. Foxx Neely led the Rebels with 37 yards on nine carries, and Powell Curry’s 45-yard catch was the lone bright spot through the air. Vestavia also turned the ball over twice, while Thompson had none.

Vestavia Hills fell to 2-1 and hosts Oak Mountain next week, while Thompson improved to 3-0 and travels to Spain Park.