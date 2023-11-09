Vestavia Hills student reaches gold in karate championship

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Grace Kingrey, a senior at Vestavia Hills High School, spars with a classmate at USA Martial Arts Bluff Park Dojo on Sept. 26. Kingrey recently competed in the AAU Karate National Championships in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

A 17-year-old Vestavia Hills High School senior recently brought home gold at the

AAU 2023 National Karate Championship in Fort Lauderdale.

Grace Kingrey won the top spot in her age group both in the lightweight division of sparring and in the grand championship division, in which all weight divisions compete.

“The national championship has been my biggest accomplishment,” Kingrey said, “but winning isn’t about the medals. To me, it proves your hard work and perseverance to keep trying. When I won, I was extremely happy that my work had paid off. I and other girls my age who compete all go to training camps, tournaments and seminars to keep improving.”

Keith MacConkey, the head instructor at the USA Martial Arts — Bluff Park Dojo where Kingrey trains, credits her success to her work ethic, perseverance, dedication and the support of her family.

“Grace is constantly seeking out opportunities to grow and be challenged,” MacConkey said.

In her gold medal match, her competitor was an athlete who had defeated Kingrey numerous times in the past. TBy persisting through multiple defeats, she was able to find success, MacConkey said.

Kingrey has been competing at the national level for several years. She has been an AAU National Karate Team member since 2021, winning gold at the 2022 Atlanta Peachtree Cup and bronze at the 2022 WUKF World Championships. Kingrey also competed for the United States at the World Championships in Romania in the fall of 2021.

“I’ve been doing martial arts since I was 5 years old,” she said. “My dad trained in taekwondo, so I grew up around martial arts. So, when I was old enough, my parents enrolled me in classes. Karate has taught me about leadership, humility and respect. I have learned how to perform in front of others and take initiative.”

In 2015, Kingrey joined the USA Martial Arts — Bluff Park Dojo and credits it with her continued growth in the sport.

“At our dojo, people treat each other like family, and I love how people come together to support one another during tests or for fundraisers,” Kingrey said. “I have always had great teachers and training partners who have continually pushed me to improve. My success comes from their instructions and support.”

The dojo family is something that is extremely important to MacConkey.

“The idea of our dojo being a family is a foundation here,” he said. “I sincerely care about my students and their well-being. Although technique is important, what is more important is the core principle of our martial arts training, which is self-improvement. I stress to my students that when they focus on improving themselves, there is a ripple effect, and the people and things around them also improve. Our dojo has wonderful families that sincerely care about each other and invest in each other’s lives, and through this we have been able to achieve this sense of community and family.”

MacConkey said Kingrey has a bright future.

“Grace has wonderful parents who have given her a solid foundation to build from, and through applying the lessons she has learned in life and in the dojo, I believe she will be able to succeed in any endeavor she embarks upon.”