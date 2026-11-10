Rebels boys, girls place fifth at state cross-country meet

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Vestavia Hills High School's cross-country teams each finished fifth in Class 6A on Saturday at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Moulton.

The Rebels' boys scored 137 points in a race won by Hoover with 48. Huntsville (78), Hewitt-Trussville (85) and Hazel Green (104) rounded out the top four.

Ezra Booher led Vestavia Hills in 14th place, finishing in 15 minutes, 57.1 seconds. David McBrayer was 29th in 16:21.6, and Austin Rudolph finished 35th in 16:34.3.

Creed Booher and Wynn Andrews crossed the line together in 16:39.4 to finish 40th and 41st. Eli Prentice (16:44.7) and Asa Stout (16:47.0) finished 43rd and 47th.

Hazel Green's Nehemiah Johnson won the race in 15:24.4, with his brother Josiah second in 15:30.3.

The Vestavia Hills girls scored 111 points. Hewitt-Trussville won the title with 62, followed by Hoover (67), Oak Mountain (91) and Huntsville (101).

Avery Grace finished 11th for the Rebels in 18:58.1, and Ruth Farmer was 18th in 19:14.4. Seventh grader Reese Bousquet placed 25th in 19:38.7.

Leighton Zelwak (19:59.6) and Grace Won (20:04.4) finished 38th and 40th to complete the scoring. Kate McKinnon and Audrey McFarland finished 51st and 56th.

Hoover freshman Reese Gonzalez won the girls race in 17:56.1.