Rebels blow out Sparkman in 2nd round

× Expand Photo by Alex Millender Vestavia vs Huntsville - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Grayson Harper 8 celebrates after his TD run - In Vestavia's 50-12 win over Hunstville. By Alex Millender

Vestavia Hills High School’s football team beat Sparkman 56-10 on Friday night at Sparkman Field in Harvest in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Luke Stubbs scored three touchdowns, on a 21-yard run, a 74-yard reception and a 31-yard fumble return, and Charlie Taaffe accounted for four, three rushing and one passing.

Vestavia Hills led 42-7 at halftime. Taaffe scored on a 1-yard run with 4:13 left in the first quarter, and Stubbs ran 21 yards for a touchdown with 2:41 left to make it 14-0. Taaffe threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Stubbs with 8:55 left in the second quarter, and Stubbs recovered a fumble and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-0.

Sparkman’s Joshua Naylon answered with a 23-yard touchdown run, but Taaffe scored on 1-yard runs with 54 seconds and 2 seconds left in the half to make it 42-7. Noah Boylan added a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Crawford Mann scored on a 3-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make it 56-7. Sparkman’s Daniel Gomez Mejia kicked a 43-yard field goal to set the final margin.

Vestavia Hills gained 407 yards, 229 of them on the ground. Taaffe ran for 90 yards on 17 carries and completed 9 of 14 passes for 169 yards, and Boylan ran for 87 yards on 11 carries. Stubbs caught five passes for 108 yards, and Grayson Harper added three for 50. Sloan Morgan made all eight of his extra points.

Clayton Cox intercepted a pass. Nick Williams had two tackles for loss and a sack, and Maddox Vickers and Paxton Ussery each had a sack. Gray Prier punted four times for a 44.8-yard average, and all four were downed inside the 20.

Vestavia Hills improved to 9-2 overall and will host Central-Phenix City in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 20. Sparkman finished the season 8-3.

XO Stats contributed to this report.