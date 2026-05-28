Vestavia Hills soccer players earn all-state recognition

Vestavia Hills High School soccer players earned recognition on both the boys and girls 2026 Alabama High School Soccer Coaches all-state teams.

On the girls side, senior defender Katie Llewellyn earned the program's top honor, landing on both the Class 7A first team and the Super All-State first team. Senior goalkeeper Brianna Tortorici, junior defender Cameron Dickerson and freshman forward Payton Ellis each earned 7A second-team selections.

The boys program placed two players on the Class 7A first team: senior midfielder Haiden Honeycutt and senior defender Will Davis. Senior forward Jack Hugunine and senior defender Mason McDaniel each earned second-team recognition.