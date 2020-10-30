Anderson goes out on top

× 1 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia FBall vs SVHS Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson claps after a letter from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is read over the loudspeaker on the field following his final game of his coaching career against Shades Valley on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia FBall vs SVHS The Rebels carry Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson to midfield following the final game of his coaching career against Shades Valley on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 44 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. VESTAVIA HILLS – Buddy Anderson was thankful for many things on Friday night.

As he reflected on the culmination of an illustrious career as a football coach at Vestavia Hills High School, he expressed gratitude for his team, his coaches, his wife, his family and all the players he’s been able to coach over the last 49 years, including the last 43 as the head coach.

But perhaps he was most thankful for the way his players decided to celebrate a 52-27 win over Shades Valley on a chilly evening at Thompson Reynolds Stadium.

Instead of pouring ice on their head coach, a few Rebels hoisted Anderson onto their shoulders and carried the coach to the postgame greeting line. Along the way, shouts of “MVP” serenaded the legendary leader.

“Where did that tradition go?” Anderson wondered aloud, with a laugh. “I’d much rather have that than ice put on me, especially on a cold night. I’m very thankful that’s what they did and didn’t pour ice on me.”

Anderson estimated over his 49 years at Vestavia, he coached in more than 560 games. Friday night’s win was his 346th as head coach, the most in the history of the state of Alabama.

“I’m just trying to soak it all in,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going in and meeting with all my former players; we’ve got a little reception. I’m thankful for my precious bride that’s been with me all 49 years.”

Thousands of men have played for Anderson, many of them returning to see their coach patrol the sidelines a final time.

“There was a bunch of them. They were in [the gym] when I did my pregame talk, and it was crowded in there,” Anderson said.

But don’t think Anderson merely enjoyed the evening. There was still a game to be won, and Vestavia Hills (4-6) did its part, piling up 300 rushing yards on the way to victory. Despite a trying season that included two forfeits at the beginning due to COVID-19, the Rebels won their final three games.

“They’ve worked hard and they’ve improved,” Anderson said. “If we had a chance to go to the playoffs, I think we could go make a run for several weeks, because we’ve improved that much.”

The Rebels scored five touchdowns on the ground, with quarterback Braden Glenn scoring three of them. Landon Neese and Taiyo Crawford notched the other two. Glenn was efficient through the air as well, throwing scoring passes to Charlie Hughes and Cole Turner.

“The whole week, I knew we were not losing his last game,” Hughes said.

Vestavia jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, as Turner caught a 42-yard pass, Matthew McMeans kicked a 26-yard field goal and Glenn scored on a 6-yard run.

Shades Valley scored on a Jordan Pearson 80-yard run and an Alfonso Weathers 30-yard reception from Earl Woods in the second quarter, but Crawford’s 5-yard run and Hughes’ 23-yard touchdown grab gave the Rebels a 31-14 lead at the half.

Glenn scored twice more in the third quarter, sandwiched around Bralen Hart’s 4-yard touchdown run for the Mounties. The teams alternated scores in the final frame, with Woods running it from 7 yards and Neese notching a 20-yard scoring run.

After the sluggish start, Shades Valley ended up with 308 rushing yards, led by 178 from Pearson and 115 from hart.

Glenn finished the night 8-of-12 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 41 yards and the three scores. Crawford led the ground attack with 154 rushing yards on 16 carries, while Neese had 91 yards on seven carries. Hughes had three grabs for 72 yards and Turner totaled 70 yards on two catches.

But the night belonged to Anderson, even though he would rather be the attention be anywhere else. At least he remained dry in the postgame celebration.

“It’s a great ending to a great career,” Hughes said.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.